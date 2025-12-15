‘Outlander’: Claire & Jamie Reunite With Their Family in New Season 8 Character Portraits (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The cast of 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz
It’s the beginning of the end for Outlander as Starz unveils its character portraits for the eighth and final season ahead of its release in March 2026.

The all-new images put Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan‘s Claire and Jamie Fraser front and center as they pose along the Scotland landscape, which doubles for colonial America. Along with unveiling some sweet couple poses, Starz also released a group image of Claire and Jamie alongside their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger (Richard Rankin), reuniting the family after last season’s separation.

Whether that will come to pass onscreen is for fans to find out as we approach Season 8, as Brianna and Roger found themselves even further back in time than her parents after being tricked by the deceitful Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton). Meanwhile, it appears that ties between the Frasers and the Greys could be mending in another group shot featuring Jamie, Lord John (David Berry), and William (Charles Vandervaart).

Also back for the first time since Season 6 are Fergus (César Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle), who pose in couple portraits, as do newlyweds Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) and Ian (John Bell). Scroll down for a closer look at the gorgeous images below, and stay tuned for more on Outlander as we head into the final season.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 2026, Starz

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Claire rests against Jamie’s chest in this stunning shot captured in front of the standing stones.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Brianna and Roger cuddle as they rest against their carriage.

Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Brianna, Roger, Claire, and Jamie stand as a united front in this group portrait for Season 8.

David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

William stands flanked by his adoptive father Lord John Grey and biological dad Jamie Fraser in this powerful group pose.

Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Marsali and Fergus return to the mix for the first time in over a season.

Izzy Meikle-Small and John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Newly married couple Rachel and Ian are picture of love as they pose together.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Jamie shrouds Claire in tartan, resembling earlier moments from the series.

Outlander (2014) key art

