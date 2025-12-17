‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Has Theory About Trump Team’s Disastrous Vanity Fair Interview

The cohosts of The View dug into the story that’s had everyone in Washington, D.C. talking: Vanity Fair‘s cover feature on multiple senior members of Donald Trump‘s administration. In particular, it was Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ sharp words that raised eyebrows with the panel.

“Susie Wiles did not mince words in a Vanity Fair interview about the current administration,” Whoopi Goldberg said to introduce the segment. “She said You Know Who had the personality of an alcoholic, that VP Vance is a conspiracy theorist, and that Pam Bondi really whiffed it on the Epstein files, which You Know Who is In, according to her. The White House is doing damage control, but the author of the article says he can prove it. It’s all legit.”

After reviewing the White House’s response, claiming the article was “disingenuous reporting” and Wiles’ words were taken “wildly out of context,” along with the reporter’s insistence, “They’re not contesting any of the substance disease because they know it’s true,” Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke up with her take on the subject and offered a thought-out theory.

Griffin started her piece by saying that Wiles is respected in the administration and noted how others came to her defense after the piece was published before suggesting, “I think she was intentional in this — I think it’s possible — chief of staffs leave the White House — that she may be thinking of leaving next year. The midterms are not expected to go well for Republicans. She also said that she did say that she worked on the campaign, she’s been there for a year, and I think she wanted to put on the record some things she disagreed with. She criticized the tariffs. She basically explained they shouldn’t have gone the way they did. She criticized cutting USAID, which gutted American soft power, and the handling of the Epstein files. But the juiciest part, if I may, JD Vance versus Marco Rubio.”

According to Griffin, Wiles’ words of defense for Rubio in the story may have been a showing of support for him to run for president to succeed Donald Trump in 2028.

“Susie Wiles is from Florida. She’s close with Marco Rubio. He comes off looking as good as anyone could in this piece. She defends him. She says he’s principled. He really supports Trump. She basically calls the vice president an opportunist, more or less, and basically says he’s a conspiracy theorist. So I’m looking at 2028, and Susie Wiles, the most important Republican political operative in America, is squarely team Rubio.”

“That’s quite an analysis,” Joy Behar said afterward.

Griffin admitted she’d spent a lot of time thinking about it after the VF publication, adding with a laugh, “This was my Roman Empire.”

Sara Haines was more shocked by the fact that these administration officials even did the feature to begin with. “For the people that coined the phrase ‘fake news’ and [talk about] how awful mainstream media is, they still seem to crave the validation and credibility of places like a feature in Vanity Fair, so they can’t get out of their own ways.” She also argued that the biggest topical takeaway from Wiles’ words was her confirmation that the majorly controversial strikes on Venezuelan boats was not about drug but “that it was always about a regime change.”

Sunny Hostin said she agreed with Griffin and that Wiles’ real intention with those quotes was “about preserving her legacy” so that “she can have a future in politics.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC