What To Know Aiden Ross won Season 28 of The Voice, giving Niall Horan his third victory in his third season as a coach.

The college student penned a message on social media after the finale, including a special message for Horan.

Horan’s other finalist, DEK of Hearts, finished the competition in third place.

Niall Horan is officially a three-time champion coach of The Voice after his Season 28 team member Aiden Ross was crowned the winner during the Tuesday, December 16, finale. This means that Horan is undefeated in his three seasons on the singing competition (so far).

Following the live episode, Ross took to Instagram to pen a quick tribute about his time on the show, and he included a special message for the One Direction singer.

“Thank you for believing in me @niallhoran,” Ross wrote. “WE DID IT #teamniall for life.”

His message also included a message to the fans who voted him as the winner: I’m at a loss for words. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I’ve had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice 🏆 I’ve grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry.”

In addition to Ross, Horan had another finalist, the trio DEK of Hearts, competing on Tuesday night. The group finished in third place behind runner-up Ralph Edwards from Snoop Dogg‘s team. Reba McEntire‘s country artist Aubrey Nicole came in fourth, followed by Michael Bublé‘s team members Max Chambers and Jazz McKenzie in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Horan previously won Season 23 of The Voice with contestant Gina Miles, who returned to the stage to perform with Ross in the Season 28 finale. She stepped in for Horan, who was unable to sing due to being put on vocal rest after a recent illness. The “This Town” singer got his second win in the competition during Season 24 with finalist Huntley.

None of the Season 28 coaches will be on the panel for Season 29. Instead, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will be returning to the big red chairs for the three-coach-themed new season.

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC