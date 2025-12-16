What To Know During the live finale of The Voice, the coaches will perform with their finalists.

Niall Horan announced during the December 15 show that he will not be able to take the stage with DEK of Hearts and Aiden Ross.

Instead, Reba McEntire will be stepping in to do the performances with Team Niall.

The Tuesday, December 16, finale of The Voice will be filled with performances, both from Season 28 contestants and special guests. The live show will also give the six finalists the opportunity to perform with their coaches for the first time this season.

Unfortunately, DEK of Hearts and Aiden Ross are going to miss out on the chance to sing with their coach, Niall Horan. During Part 1 of the finale on December 15, host Carson Daly revealed that Horan has been “really under the weather” and initially wasn’t even sure if he’d make it to Monday’s live show.

Horan assured the audience that he was “feeling a little bit better” and said he was “glad to be” at the finale, but noted that it had been a “rough couple of weeks.” He did not specify the illness he was battling, but revealed why he would not be able to hit the stage with his finalists on Night 2.

“The doctors put me on vocal rest,” Horan explained, before adding that fellow coach Reba McEntire would be stepping in to sing with DEK and Aiden. “I have to thank her,” he noted.

McEntire praised Horan for taking his health seriously, telling the younger artist, “I’m very proud of you, Niall, for making sure that you take care of yourself because we want you around with your beautiful voice for many years to come.”

Seeing his finalists hit the stage seemed to perk Horan up throughout the two-hour show on Monday, and during Part 2 of the finale, the coaches and contestants will find out who the winner is. Horan and Michael Bublé each have two finalists left in the competition, while McEntire and Snoop Dogg each have one. Following the Top 6’s performances on December 15, viewers got to vote for their favorites, and whoever earned the majority of viewer votes will be named the winner.

The Voice, Season 28 Finale, Tuesday, December 16, 9/8c, NBC