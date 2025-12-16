What To Know Gina Miles, who won Season 23 of The Voice in 2023, has continued her music career by releasing singles and performing at major events.

She returned to The Voice in May 2024 to perform during the Season 26 finale and is set to appear again at the upcoming Season 28 finale.

Another season of The Voice will come to an end with the Season 28 finale on Tuesday, December 16. On Part 1 of the finale, host Carson Daly announced that former champion Gina Miles will return to the show for the live event.

Miles won Season 23 of the show, giving Niall Horan a victory in his debut season as a coach.

In May 2024, Miles returned to The Voice for the first time since her win. She performed Chris Isaak‘s “Wicked Game” during the Season 26 finale. As she prepares to make another comeback, scroll down to learn more about what she’s been up to recently.

What is Gina Miles doing now?

Miles is continuing to pursue a music career. She released the single “Hey Stranger” on December 11, telling fans, “Hey Stranger is out in the world today! I wrote this song during a time when I was falling in love for the first time and the vulnerability that I felt.”

While Miles has not released an album yet, she has opened for artists including Horan, Jewel, and Jonah Marais. She also sang the National Anthem during the Stanley Cup Finals and at professional football and soccer games.

Does Gina Miles write her own songs?

Yes, Miles is a songwriter in addition to being a singer. Per her bio, Miles “writes and performs songs about the human condition—what brings us together, and what tears us apart.” Her songwriting also “transcends her own life experiences” by exploring “the world through the eyes of the people in her songs.”

“Some people take their diary and turn it into songs, but Gina writes stories that are not just about her, but about all of us,” the bio reveals. “Her personal experiences become universal, and Gina Miles’ songs open a window into all our lives.”

When did Gina Miles win The Voice?

Miles won The Voice in 2023 when she was just 19 years old. The finale of her season aired on May 23, 2023.

Grace West, from Blake Shelton‘s team, was the runner-up, followed by Kelly Clarkson‘s artist D.Smooth in third place.

