Harlan Coben Explains Why He’s Switching to True Crime for ‘Final Twist’

The premiere episode examines the shocking Tennessee double murder of Billy Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth.

The New York Times bestselling author who is behind many a sleepless night is back at it again, but this time, he’s trying his hand at true crime. Writer Harlan Coben returns to the small screen yet again, guiding viewers through the macabre and mysterious world of real-life cases with Harlan Coben’s Final Twist.

Billed as his first true-crime series, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist brings the author’s signature style to real cases filled with secrets, surprises, and unexpected turns. With over 90 million books sold globally and a lineup of hit scripted adaptations known for keeping audiences glued to their screens, Coben now takes on the role of a modern-day Rod Serling as he leads audiences through riveting tales of real horror.

The scribe explains his switch to true crime after decades of crafting fictional mysteries. “You’ve heard the expression that truth is stranger than fiction. That’s accurate. Fiction has to follow rules. Reality doesn’t,” says Coben. “If I had put some of these stories in a novel, you’d toss the book out the window and say, ‘That could never really happen.’ Except, of course, it did.”

The premiere episode will feature the harrowing case of Billy Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth, who were found shot to death in their Tennessee home, while their infant son was discovered still alive in his mother’s arms. Detectives had no initial leads as to who would want the couple dead, pushing the investigation toward social media, where they uncovered a cyberbullying feud with neighbors and the involvement of a CIA agent driven by personal vendetta.

“True crime is so popular because we are all curious about darkness and danger. It lets us explore human nature. It lets us play detective and problem-solve. It gives us an inside glimpse at police work and our justice system. It can give us closure and show us the lines between right and wrong,” says Coben.

Filled with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes archival materials, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist takes viewers by the hand and guides them through some of the most vicious and diabolical crime scenes as he unravels modern mysteries and the dark motives behind them, all while proving that, in true crime, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Wednesday, January 7, 10/9c, CBS and streaming on Paramount+