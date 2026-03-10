Midseason 2026’s New Shows: Which Will Be Renewed & Canceled?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Scrubs,' 'Marshals,' 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,' and more new midseason show renewal chances based on ratings
Disney / Sergei Bachlakov; Sonja Flemming / CBS; Scott Gries / NBC

The 2025-2026 TV season is in full swing, and while there are plenty of returning favorites currently airing, there’s also a lot of fresh material unfolding following midseason debuts.

The biggest question is, which new titles will prevail and which aren’t looking like they’ll last beyond the current TV season. While it’s still early in the running, some stats offer interesting insight into what shows are likely to be renewed or canceled. Among the titles broadcasting on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, currently include the Scrubs revival, Best Medicine, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, and Marshals, among others.

Below, we’re taking a look at the initial ratings surrounding the newest midseason titles, including status updates on what’s been renewed already. Scroll down for a closer look at how the new midseason shows stack up, and let us know which ones you want to see back next TV season.

Josh Charles and Josh Segarra for 'Best Medicine'
Francisco Roman / FOX

Best Medicine

Premiered: Sunday, January 4

Prediction: Fox’s medical dramedy has already been renewed for another season.

The heartwarming show quickly captured the audience’s attention, and Fox acknowledged that with a well-deserved renewal.

Average (nine episodes): 0.25 rating, 3.170 million viewers

Harlan Coben for 'Harlan Coben's Final Twist'
CBS

Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Premiered: Wednesday, January 7

Prediction: Maintaining a steady audience, there’s a strong chance this new series will be back for more.

The famed writer brings his perspective to true crime stories for this docuseries.

Average (five episodes): 0.16 rating, 2.365 million viewers

Johnny Knoxville hosts 'Fear Factor: House of Fear'
Serguei Bachlakov / FOX

Fear Factor: House of Fear

Premiered: Wednesday, January 14

Prediction: Fox’s reboot of the classic competition series has found its audience, but will it be enough? We’re leaning in a positive direction, but only time will tell.

Jackass vet Johnny Knoxville embraces his stunt-driven past by taking on hosting duties for this refreshed version of Fear Factor.

Average (seven episodes): 0.43 rating, 2.095 million viewers

Patrick Dempsey for 'Memory of a Killer'
Christos Kalohoridis / FOX

Memory of a Killer

Premiered: Sunday, January 25

Prediction: Audience interest in a good mystery and Patrick Dempsey will be tested as we await word on this show’s uncertain future.

The drama may have intrigue, but numbers have been in steady decline since the show’s debut. Will there be enough time for the tides to turn?

Average (six episodes): 0.35 rating, 2.668 million viewers

Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
Scott Gries / NBC

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Premiered: Monday, February 23

Prediction: NBC’s 30 Rock reunion with Tracy Morgan and Robert Carlock is off to a strong start, but needs a few more episodes to air until we can declare it a touchdown.

The comedic team-up between Morgan’s washed-up athlete and Daniel Radcliffe’s documetnarian is non-stop joke machine we can’t get enough of.

Average (three episodes): 0.68 rating, 3.460 million viewers

Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss in 'CIA'
Spencer Pazer / CBS

CIA

Premiered: Monday, February 23

Prediction: The crime drama is off to a respectable start, but it will need a few more weeks under its belt before we can make an accurate forecast for renewal potential.

The FBI spinoff has gone through some ups and downs on its way to TV screens, but is quickly finding its audience.

Average (two episodes): 0.20 rating, 3.685 million viewers

Judy Reyes and Sarah Chalke in 'Scrubs'
Disney / Sergei Bachlakov

Scrubs

Premiered: Wednesday, February 25

Prediction: Things are looking good for ABC’s revival series.

It seems that absence does make the heart grow fonder when it comes to viewers of Scrubs. The show’s triumphant return is keeping the laughs going more than 20 years later.

Average (three episodes): 0.57 rating, 3.758 million viewers

Luke Grimes in 'Marshals'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Marshals

Premiered: Sunday, March 1

Prediction: The Yellowstone spinoff is off to a really strong start. If it continues to maintain its audience, Marshals is easily eligible for renewal.

The series putting Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) in the spotlight has come out of the gates strong, but will its early popularity stick week-to-week? Stay tuned to find out.

Average (one episode): 0.67 rating, 9.521 million viewers

Best Medicine

CIA

Fear Factor: House of Fears

Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Marshals

Memory of a Killer

Scrubs (2026)

The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN
1
‘American Idol’ Top 20 Revealed: Who Received Platinum Tickets?
Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy on the set of NBC's 'Today'; Nancy Guthrie security footage suspect
2
Ex-FBI Agent Reveals How Nancy Guthrie Case Will Likely Be Solved
Neighbor of Nancy Guthrie/Nancy Guthrie & Savannah Guthrie
3
Nancy Guthrie Neighbor Details Exactly What Happened With ‘Strange Guy’ Outside Her Home
Enuka Okuma and Cameron Britton in 'Paradise' Season 2
4
Breaking Down Teri & Gary’s Twist-Filled Story on ‘Paradise’
Melissa Roxburgh in 'The Hunting Party'
5
Ask Matt: Renewal Anxiety, RIP Eric Dane, a ‘Pitt Fall’ & More