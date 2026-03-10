The 2025-2026 TV season is in full swing, and while there are plenty of returning favorites currently airing, there’s also a lot of fresh material unfolding following midseason debuts.

The biggest question is, which new titles will prevail and which aren’t looking like they’ll last beyond the current TV season. While it’s still early in the running, some stats offer interesting insight into what shows are likely to be renewed or canceled. Among the titles broadcasting on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, currently include the Scrubs revival, Best Medicine, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, and Marshals, among others.

Below, we’re taking a look at the initial ratings surrounding the newest midseason titles, including status updates on what’s been renewed already. Scroll down for a closer look at how the new midseason shows stack up, and let us know which ones you want to see back next TV season.