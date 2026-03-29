The Young and the Restless‘ Chelsea Lawson, played by Melissa Claire Egan, may not technically be a Newman right now given that she and her ex, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), haven’t re-tied the knot. But make no mistake — Chelsea is a Newman as evidenced by her strong loyalty to the clan that’s currently down (but far from out) on the business scene in Genoa City.

For scenes last week in which she displayed grit, perseverance, and strength, TV Insider is bestowing Performer of the Week honors on Egan, who is both a fan favorite and a Daytime Emmy-nominated actress.

Egan always plays the backstory that Chelsea owes much to her ex-lover, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), who saw her through a challenging time in her life, but, at the same time, Chelsea’s also not afraid to stand up to him as Billy’s family is in a war with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Billy presented his case as to why Victor’s evil incarnate to Chelsea, but she wasn’t going to take an attack on the Newmans lying down. She initially feigned ignorance over Victor’s latest stunt, putting family first. We saw Chelsea’s wheels spinning while Billy took a call and she formulated how she was going to strike back.

Chelsea heard enough of what Billy was saying to be reminded that the company she poured so much of her heart and soul into (Newman Media), thanks to Billy, was now being run by Sally (Courtney Hope) under a new name. The Abbott heir claimed he didn’t know his voice had carried that far.

“Far enough,” Chelsea said with a sarcastic tone in her voice. Billy claimed he’d never hurt her intentionally. “I would hope that you’d have enough class and decency not to, but now I’m not so sure.”

The more Billy tried to downplay that Chelsea was justified in her reaction, the more Chelsea hammered away with facts.

“It was a big blow,” Chelsea said about losing Newman Media, “and then you took the first opportunity to rub my face in it, Billy. What Victor did to Jack [Peter Bergman] was awful, but what you’re doing is downright cruel…taking out your anger and your hostility…on me,” Chelsea said. “So passively aggressively, too. I thought you were better than that.”

Whether Chelsea is folding her arms in defiance or standing up to Billy by literally getting up out of her seat and standing up, Egan uses physicality to strengthen her character’s choices.

Billy shrugged that he didn’t intended for Chelsea to be hurt. He didn’t see her as a Newman.

“Well, you better start seeing me that way,” she said, maintaining eye contact to drive her point home. “Because I’m one of them now.”

Chelsea grew indignant when Billy brought up the con artist past that she had back when they first met.

“How dare you!” Chelsea fired back. “I didn’t know that Jack was abducted!”

Billy went on to point out that he wasn’t going to feel bad if Victor’s fall also had collateral damage on his rival, Adam.

Chelsea noted that what Billy was truly angry about was her cheating on Billy with Adam back when they were together. Billy attempted to leave, but Chelsea ordered him not to dare walk away from her. She accused him of looking for a fight, assuring him that he’d found one – not with Adam, but with her!

Billy chuckled and accused Chelsea of going “all in” with the Newmans, adding she was fully committed.

Chelsea reminded Billy that she was in love with a Newman (Adam), her son (Connor, played by Judah Mackey), and her stolen company was Newman Media. Wanting to hurt Billy, she pointed out to him that Adam was in Las Vegas, helping his brother (Nick, Joshua Morrow). And what was Billy doing? Feeling sorry about his latest failure.

“Why don’t you just stop feeling sorry for yourself?” Chelsea shrugged as she turned and walked away. Her exit strengthened her position, as the person who ends the conversation has the last word in more ways than one.

Billy accused Chelsea of being “all in” with the Newmans. “All in” certainly describes the commitment that Egan gave to these scenes. Brava to the actress for playing Chelsea’s strength and resolve as she reminded us that while she may be down, she’s far from out.

Just like a Newman.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS