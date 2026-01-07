Strongest vs. Smartest on ‘Beast Games,’ ‘Abbott’ Goes to the Mall, True Crime With Harlan Coben, ‘Masked Singer’ Returns

Amazon Content Services LLC

Beast Games

Season Premiere

Scrooge McDuck would have a field day diving into the mountain of cash that hovers over this anything-for-money competition, a greed-forward hybrid of Squid Game and American Ninja Warrior that Prime Video touts as its highest-rated unscripted series. Everything about Beast Games in Season 2 is big: the sets, the stunts, the initial cast of 100 “Smart” players vs. 100 “Strong” contestants, vying for a staggering $5 million prize. As the relentlessly chipper and grinning ringleader, YouTube sensation Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson wastes no time whittling the group down, bellowing like a carnival barker while offering bribes to alter the game. The season opens with three episodes.

ABC

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

“Looks like I’m gonna need a bigger mop,” grumbles sage custodian Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) as the staff surveys their unwelcoming new digs: an abandoned shopping mall, haphazardly converted into classrooms for the winter term while repairs continue on the embattled Philadelphia elementary school. Janine (Quinta Brunson) embraces the move with her customary “fresh start” optimism, but others aren’t quite so enthused. As the kids run riot and adult-scaled bathrooms create another obstacle, Jacob (Chris Perfetti) sees the situation as a metaphor for failed capitalism while Gregory (Tyler James Williams) observes, “Kids are about to learn long division in an abandoned Hollister.” As if public education didn’t already have enough challenges.

Robert Voets / CBS

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist

Series Premiere 10/9c

The author of many best-selling thrillers (several of which have been adapted into Netflix series), Harlan Coben turns his gaze to twisted true-crime narratives as narrator of a stranger-than-fiction docuseries. “In a world where digital deception moves faster than fact, it doesn’t take a novel for fiction to become the motive for murder,” Coben says, guiding the viewer through a bizarre account of catfishing, cyberbullying, and social-media manipulation that culminated in the 2012 double homicide of young Tennessee parents Billy Payne and Billie Jean Hayworth.

Michael Becker / Fox

The Masked Singer

Season Premiere 8/7c

The 14th season of the whimsical singing competition is going to the dogs: one dubbed Pugcasso, another Queen Corgi, to name just a few of this year’s costumed contestants. (Others include Scarab, The Croissants, Stingray, and Galaxy Girl.) The two-hour premiere introduces five of the elaborately cloaked performers to panelists Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong, leading to the season’s first double unmasking.

Samuel Rivas / Netflix

Marcello Hernandez: American Boy

Special

A breakout star from the current cast of Saturday Night Live, which he joined in 2022 as the first ensemble player from Gen Z, Marcello Hernández puts his Domingo persona aside for a night to reveal humorous sides of his real self in his debut stand-up comedy special. Performing before an audience in his Miami hometown, Marcello riffs on growing up as a first-generation American.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: