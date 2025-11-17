‘Harlan Coben’s Final Twist’: What to Know About the New CBS Series

The bestselling American mystery and thriller author Harlan Coben, known for his twist-heavy stories and long track record of gripping readers, is making his first move into unscripted true-crime television this season with CBS.

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist is a new true-crime series set to debut Wednesday, January 7 on CBS. The series showcases Coben, who has sold more than 90 million books worldwide and created several successful scripted shows, as he steps into true crime for the first time.

Billed as the first true-crime series from the acclaimed author, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist applies his signature approach to real cases filled with secrets, surprises, and revealing turns.

Here is everything we know so far, including what the show covers, when it premieres, and who is behind it.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist

CBS/Getty Images

When will Harlan Coben’s Final Twist premiere?

The hour-long series Harlan Coben’s Final Twist will make its debut on Wednesday at 10/9c on January 7 on CBS.

What is Harlan Coben’s Final Twist about?

The official show description from CBS is as follows: “Harlan Coben’s Final Twist brings the world’s best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.”

Who is behind Harlan Coben’s Final Twist?

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist is executive produced by Harlan Coben, Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films’ Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Stu Schreiberg serves as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serve as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but check back for more information.

