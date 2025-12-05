Will Netflix Now Own CNN, HGTV & TLC?

What To Know Netflix has announced plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s film and TV studios, including HBO and HBO Max, but not its traditional TV networks.

Networks like CNN, HGTV, TLC, TBS, and TNT will be spun off into a separate company called Discovery Global, remaining independent from Netflix.

The $72 billion deal is subject to regulatory approval, and while Discovery Global could be acquired separately in the future, its assets are not part of the current Netflix agreement.

After Netflix announced earlier today (Friday, December 5) that it plans to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), many have been left wondering what it means for their favorite shows and networks that fall under the WBD banner.

As part of the agreement, Netflix will take ownership of Warner Bros’ film and TV studios, in addition to HBO and HBO Max, giving the streamer access to popular franchises such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and the DC Universe. But what about the likes of CNN, HGTV, TLC, TBS, and TNT, all of which operate under the WBD banner?

Well, viewers can rest assured that those networks are staying put for now, at least.

The Netflix deal does NOT include the Global Linear Networks, as those will spin off into a separate publicly traded company, Discovery Global, which comprises the company’s traditional TV assets and is expected to launch in summer 2026.

So, what is included in the Global Linear Networks? On the entertainment side, it covers networks such as TBS, TNT, TLC, HGTV, Magnolia Network, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Science Channel, OWN, Discovery Channel, TruTV, Destination America, Discovery Life, American Heroes Channel, and Travel Channel.

That means favorite shows such as TLC’s Sister Wives and 90 Day Fiancé, HGTV’s Home Town and Fixer to Fabulous, and TBS and TNT’s All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Collision will remain where they are and not be acquired by Netflix under the new agreement.

The Global Linear Networks also includes CNN, home of Anderson Cooper 360° and Erin Burnett OutFront, Cartoon Network, TNT Sports, and several international channels. All of these fall under the separate Discovery Global banner and will not be moved to Netflix.

However, it should be noted that Discovery Global and its assets could still be acquired in a separate bid. According to reports, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, who was also bidding for WBD, wanted to acquire CNN as part of any deal.

Paramount Skydance, along with Comcast, lost out on the bidding war for WBD, which is reported to be worth $72 billion. The agreement between Netflix and WBD is subject to regulatory conditions, meaning the Trump administration will have to review any transaction between the two companies.