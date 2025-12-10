Rachel Maddow Calls on CBS to Uncancel Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’

What To Know Rachel Maddow publicly urged CBS and Paramount Skydance to reverse their decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, criticizing the move as unjustified given the show’s high ratings.

Maddow accused the companies of capitulating to President Trump and questioned the appointment of Bari Weiss as CBS News editor-in-chief.

She argued that the cancellation was a hasty attempt to appease Trump, whose public support has since declined, and insisted there is still time to keep Colbert on the air.

MS NOW anchor Rachel Maddow had lent her support to Stephen Colbert, saying CBS and its parent company, Paramount Skydance, should reverse its decision to cancel The Late Show.

Appearing on the latest episode of Nicolle Wallace‘s The Best People podcast, Maddow was asked about the recent media company mergers, including Paramount’s merger with Skydance earlier this year, and what it means for CBS and CBS News moving forward.

Maddow said these companies still have a “chance to try to alter” their recent decision-making and “try to get right.” The long-time news host specifically touched on the corporate “capitulation” to President Donald Trump, directly referencing Colbert’s axing in July.

“It was absolutely transparent what CBS and Paramount were doing with getting rid of Stephen Colbert. ‘Oh, it’s a financial decision.’ Right, because having the highest-rated late-night show in America for years is somehow financially unsustainable now when it wasn’t before?” Maddow stated, per Variety, referring to how CBS cited ‘financial reasons’ for the show’s cancelation.

She then made a dig at the newly appointed CBS News editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, saying, “At the same time that you’ve got Trump-connected oligarchs taking over this company and putting a right-wing blogger in charge of CBS News.”

Maddow called the “CBS News takeover” a “huge embarrassment to everybody involved in it.”

The Rachel Maddow Show host urged CBS and Paramount to “reverse the decision about Colbert,” adding, “He’s still on the air now, he’s still got a few months on the horizon left before they plan on taking him off the air. They should change that.”

The final episode of The Late Show is scheduled to air in May 2026.

Maddow pointed out how Paramount made a hasty decision to appease Trump when they axed The Late Show back in July, and now, months later, the President’s public support is waning. She noted that Trump is at “-24 in terms of his approval rating,” according to the latest Gallup poll, as his rhetoric has only gotten worse.

“So that’s what’s happened, CBS — that’s what’s happened, Paramount, since you decided that you would try to please Donald Trump by taking Stephen Colbert off the air. Like, maybe don’t do that,” she concluded.

