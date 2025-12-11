Ella Purnell Grills Her ‘Fallout’ Costars Ahead of Season 2 (VIDEO)

Ella Purnell is ready to host a late-night talk show! The actor was sipping tea and recovering from laryngitis when TV Insider spoke with her via video call about the second season of post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama Fallout, based on the hit video game. Purnell, who plays the wide-eyed Lucy, was disappointed she couldn’t be in the room with her costars, so we gave her the opportunity to grill them about Season 2. (Click here for the full chat.)

Purnell began with Walton Goggins, who plays bounty hunter The Ghoul/cowboy actor Cooper Howard. He accompanies Lucy on a dangerous journey from L.A. to New Vegas this season: “In what ways are you and the Ghoul — not Cooper — similar, and in what ways are you the most different?”

After joking around a bit, Goggins made the distinction, “I’m not a cynical person. Optimistic. I see the glass is half full.” As far as what he shares with his character, the actor responded, “I would go to the ends of the earth to find my wife and my son, so in that respect, we’re very similar.”

Purnell asked Kyle MacLachlan, who plays her dad Hank, about the most challenging scene they filmed together. He landed on the finale of Season 1, where Lucy learned that her father had bombed the flourishing community of Shady Sands and, in so doing, turned Lucy’s mom into a ghoul. MacLachlan said, “[As Hank], I had disappointed her so much. She looked at me and just didn’t understand. It was like, ‘Who are you and what have you done?’ It hurt my [Kyle’s] heart.”

When it came to asking a question of Aaron Moten, who portrays her love interest and Brotherhood of Steel warrior Maximus, Purnell had a little fun. We won’t give it away (watch the video above!), but the actor answered the only way he possibly could. He also provided some detail about how he and Purnell approach scenes together, saying, “It’s a really fun working relationship.”

Fallout, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, December 17, Prime Video

