Fallout was renewed in the blink of an eye earlier this year. The Prime Video video game adaptation was released in full on April 10, and its renewal was announced just eight days later on April 18. The series picked up 17 Emmy nominations a few months ago, winning one (for music supervision) and one Creative Arts Emmy (for Outstanding Emerging Media Program), and now it’s slowly starting to share details about the upcoming second season.

The most recent updates are that Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast (cue the Home Alone hands-to-cheek scream!) and a returning star has said that filming starts in November. To help you stay up to date on the show’s developments, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far about Fallout Season 2 below. Continue to check in here as we report the latest news on the hit series.

What is Fallout about?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called the Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world. These disparate parties collide when chasing an artifact from an enigmatic researcher that has the potential to radically change the power dynamic in this world.

Who is in the Fallout Season 2 cast?

Culkin is the only newcomer announced for Season 2 so far. Culkin will appear in a recurring role, the details of which have not yet been revealed other than he reportedly is playing some kind of erratic genius, Deadline reports.

An official Season 2 cast list wasn’t announced in the April renewal or in the time since, but fans can expect Purnell, Goggins, and Moten to return. Season 1 also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Annabel O’Hagan, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. There were some deaths in Season 1, but the show does at times take place in flashbacks, so technically anyone could come back.

When does Fallout Season 2 come out?

There is no premiere date yet for the second season, but considering that the first season came out all at once, that’s likely to repeat with Season 2 whenever it’s ready to be released.

Has Fallout Season 2 started filming?

In August, director Jonathan Nolan (yes, he is Christopher Nolan‘s brother) that production on Season 2 was starting “soon.”

“We learned an awful lot about the characters and the way they interact and talk with each other and the exciting possibilities for different encounters between characters who maybe haven’t met each other yet,” Nolan said of his experience on Season 1 in an interview with The Wrap. “But we also figured out how to make all the monsters, and there are more monsters, more environments, more factions that we are currently designing and building right now to begin production quite soon. So we’re really excited.”

Uggams, who plays Vault 33 Overseer Betty Pearson, confirmed to Screen Rant at New York Comic Con 2024 that Fallout will start filming the second season in November: “That is an amazing, amazing show. I am with the Vault People, so I didn’t get to see what the Earth people were doing. So when it came on, I was blown away. But Betty’s got some things up her sleeve. Just stay tuned,” she said, later adding, “We start November. I’m excited about it.”

Is there a Fallout Season 2 trailer?

Since filming hasn’t begun, there is no new footage to share. Popular series such as this, especially ones with an active social media presence like this one, tend to share start-of-production posts, however. Keep your eyes peeled for updates in the coming weeks given the November start date. In the meantime, enjoy the Season 1 bloopers in the Instagram video above.

Fallout hails from Kilter Films and executive producers Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three (out of eight total) episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners.

Fallout, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video