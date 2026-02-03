Putting on the Dog, ‘Fallout’ Finale, Fox’s Docs, Reopening ‘Summer House’
Find out who earns the “Best in Show” title on the final night of the Westminster Dog Show. Fallout reaches the end of its post-apocalyptic second season in New Vegas. A blackout and a meltdown cause havoc on Fox’s medical series, the dramedy Best Medicine, and the hospital drama Doc. Six new housemates join Bravo‘s Summer House for the reality show’s 10th season.
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
They all want to be top dog, but only one will be named “Best in Show” as the milestone 150th annual canine competition closes shop at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The afternoon round features breed judging and junior showmanship preliminaries, leading to the evening event with Group Judging of the final three categories (Sporting, Working, Terrier), whose winners join the champs from the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups for the final judgment. Two-time Best in Show winner David Fitzpatrick makes the call.
Fallout
The post-apocalyptic thriller based on the popular video game wraps its second season (which recently moved to Tuesdays) against a debauched New Vegas backdrop, with Lucy (Ella Purnell) in a quandary about how to bring her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) to justice while dismantling the mind-control device he helped develop. Elsewhere, the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) comes face-to-virtual-face with tech billionaire Robert House (Justin Theroux) in his search for his wife and daughter, setting up multiple cliffhangers to be continued in Season 3.
Best Medicine
When Port Wenn goes dark, who will the townspeople blame? As usual, the grumpy new doc Martin Best (Josh Charles) takes the brunt, after he performs a wellness check on an agoraphobe who oversees the local power grid but has stopped taking his meds. The ensuing blackout provides romantic cover for Louisa (Abigail Spencer) and Mark (Josh Segarra), while Doc Martin has an unnerving encounter with a boy who reminds him of himself.
Followed by a new episode of Doc (9/8c), where things are a lot more serious when Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) and her ex, Michael (Omar Metwally), are summoned to join their troubled daughter Katie (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) for a therapy session after her recent panic attack. Back at the hospital, Amy helps her current flame, Jake (Jon-Michael Ecker), treat a mother-to-be who was injured during a robbery, while TJ (Patrick Walker) and Sonja (Anya Banerjee) help nurse Julie (Claire Armstrong) deal with a mystery illness.
Summer House
Six sexy new roomies move in alongside seven returning regulars in the docu-soap set in the steamy Hamptons, now in its 10th season. In the opener, on-the-rise DJ Kyle Cooke returns after traveling with Loverboy, hoping to rekindle his relationship with wife Amanda. Among the fresh faces: pro skateboarder-turned-model KJ and Ben, former star of The Bachelor Australia.
Pole to Pole
Oscar winner Will Smith started his 100-day global adventure at the South Pole. In the docuseries’ finale, he finally makes it to the North Pole. There, he undertakes his most perilous assignment: diving under the ice to collect scientific samples for polar ecologist Allison Fong. Hurdles include a snowstorm (what did they expect?) and mechanical issues, and as Smith teases, “We stayed under a little too long.”
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Pro Bowl Games (8 pm/ET, ESPN): An all-star game pits players from the AFC and NFC in a series of challenges, followed by a 7-on-7 flag football game at San Francisco’s Moscone Center as a warm-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl LX.
- Will Trent (8/7c, ABC): Will’s (Ramôn Rodríguez) GBI partner Faith (Iantha Richardson) meets a mystery man during the investigation of the murder of a matchmaking mogul. Followed by a new episode of High Potential (9/8c), where Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) deals with personal family issues while the team solves the murder of a tech founder who was obsessed with extending life.
- The MLK Jr. Awards (8/7c, BET): Chance the Rapper is among the performers at the ceremony (being shown nationally for the first time) honoring leadership and social justice, with recipients including Viola Davis, Billie Eilish, Warrick Dunn, and the LeBron James Family Foundation.
- Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History (9/8c, PBS): A centerpiece of this year’s Black History Month programming is Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s four-part docuseries (airing weekly) exploring the interconnection and shared struggles of the Black and Jewish American communities against prejudice and intolerance. (An hour earlier at 8/7c, Gates’ Finding Your Roots traces the family histories of basketball stars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul.)
- Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (8/7c, CBS): The true-crime series explores the bizarre 2008 murder of Ben Oxley, who was found shot in the head while sleeping next to his wife, Melissa.
- The Turpins: A New House of Horror — A Diane Sawyer Special Event (10/9c, ABC): Diane Sawyer returns to a horrific story she first reported in 2021, interviewing three more of the 13 Turpin siblings who were discovered in 2018 being imprisoned in their own home by their parents, only to face more abuse in a foster home.
- Frontline (10/9c, PBS): In “Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy,” Frontline‘s Local Journalism Initiative works with the AP, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and other sources to expose how Southern carpet mills contaminated communities with forever chemicals.
ON THE STREAM:
- Father Brown (streaming on BritBox): Mark Williams returns as the crime-solving priest for a 13th season.
- Mo Gilligan: In the Moment (streaming on Netflix): The London-based comedian riffs on being a Brit in Hollywood in a stand-up special.
- Tell Me Lies (streaming on Hulu): Lucy (Grace Van Patten) can’t escape the gossip at a pool party. Should we be surprised?