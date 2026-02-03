Putting on the Dog, ‘Fallout’ Finale, Fox’s Docs, Reopening ‘Summer House’

Find out who earns the “Best in Show” title on the final night of the Westminster Dog Show. Fallout reaches the end of its post-apocalyptic second season in New Vegas. A blackout and a meltdown cause havoc on Fox’s medical series, the dramedy Best Medicine, and the hospital drama Doc. Six new housemates join Bravo‘s Summer House for the reality show’s 10th season.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

7:30/6:30c

They all want to be top dog, but only one will be named “Best in Show” as the milestone 150th annual canine competition closes shop at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The afternoon round features breed judging and junior showmanship preliminaries, leading to the evening event with Group Judging of the final three categories (Sporting, Working, Terrier), whose winners join the champs from the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups for the final judgment. Two-time Best in Show winner David Fitzpatrick makes the call.

Prime Video

Fallout

Season Finale 9/8c

The post-apocalyptic thriller based on the popular video game wraps its second season (which recently moved to Tuesdays) against a debauched New Vegas backdrop, with Lucy (Ella Purnell) in a quandary about how to bring her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) to justice while dismantling the mind-control device he helped develop. Elsewhere, the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) comes face-to-virtual-face with tech billionaire Robert House (Justin Theroux) in his search for his wife and daughter, setting up multiple cliffhangers to be continued in Season 3.

Francisco Roman / FOX

Best Medicine

8/7c

When Port Wenn goes dark, who will the townspeople blame? As usual, the grumpy new doc Martin Best (Josh Charles) takes the brunt, after he performs a wellness check on an agoraphobe who oversees the local power grid but has stopped taking his meds. The ensuing blackout provides romantic cover for Louisa (Abigail Spencer) and Mark (Josh Segarra), while Doc Martin has an unnerving encounter with a boy who reminds him of himself.

Followed by a new episode of Doc (9/8c), where things are a lot more serious when Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) and her ex, Michael (Omar Metwally), are summoned to join their troubled daughter Katie (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) for a therapy session after her recent panic attack. Back at the hospital, Amy helps her current flame, Jake (Jon-Michael Ecker), treat a mother-to-be who was injured during a robbery, while TJ (Patrick Walker) and Sonja (Anya Banerjee) help nurse Julie (Claire Armstrong) deal with a mystery illness.

Kareem Black / Bravo

Summer House

Season Premiere 9/8c

Six sexy new roomies move in alongside seven returning regulars in the docu-soap set in the steamy Hamptons, now in its 10th season. In the opener, on-the-rise DJ Kyle Cooke returns after traveling with Loverboy, hoping to rekindle his relationship with wife Amanda. Among the fresh faces: pro skateboarder-turned-model KJ and Ben, former star of The Bachelor Australia.

National Geographic/Freddie Claire

Pole to Pole

Season Finale 9/8c

Oscar winner Will Smith started his 100-day global adventure at the South Pole. In the docuseries’ finale, he finally makes it to the North Pole. There, he undertakes his most perilous assignment: diving under the ice to collect scientific samples for polar ecologist Allison Fong. Hurdles include a snowstorm (what did they expect?) and mechanical issues, and as Smith teases, “We stayed under a little too long.”

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: