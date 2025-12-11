When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return for the Rest of Season 22?

The midseason finale for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 left fans with a major cliffhanger: Is Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) going to survive her heart surgery and emergency C-section?

Yes, things look bleak for the surgeon-turned-obstetrics resident, who’s already endured nearly losing her new husband, Link (Chris Carmack), in the deadly OR explosion that closed out last season.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Jo’s story will be one of survival or tragedy when the show returns from its winter hiatus, so when will that be? Here’s a look at all of the details we know so far about Grey’s Anatomy Season 22’s midseason premiere.

When does Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?

The season will resume on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 10/9c on ABC.

What will happen when Grey’s Anatomy returns?

The teaser (embedded above) for Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 Episode 7, which is titled “Skyfall,” shows that the episode will pick up where the midseason finale left off: with Jo on the operating table as Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) worked to save her from a dangerous heart condition and was forced to begin a C-section to retrieve her twin babies.

The teaser shows Ndugu performing CPR on Jo’s lifeless body, and we hear the cry of at least one baby in the background. The video also shows Link looking devastated in the hospital chapel and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) also looking rather despondent.

We don’t know for sure what that will mean because sometimes these previews can be purposefully misleading, but for now, the future looks grim. It doesn’t help matters, either, that all we know about Episode 8, which airs on January 15, is the title: “Heavy on Me.”

On a brighter note, though, we do know that the upcoming episodes will feature the return of a fan-favorite series original; Kate Walsh will reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery on the episode airing January 29.

What are your predictions for what’s to come when Grey’s Anatomy returns from that gutwrenching cliffhanger? Hit the comments below to let us know!

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Midseason Premiere, January 8, 10/9c, ABC