Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Taunts Trump Over New ABC Deal, ’60 Minutes’ Meltdown

Jimmy Kimmel is sticking around on ABC for at least another year, which means his battles with President Donald Trump are sure to continue for the foreseeable future.

The late-night host confirmed the news on Monday’s (December 8) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing to his studio audience that he’d extended his contract through May 2027. During the announcement, he took a moment to “shout-out” Trump, who has frequently called for ABC to cancel Kimmel’s show.

Kimmel made the announcement at the end of Monday’s monologue as he mocked Trump for his meltdown about the Marjorie Taylor Greene interview on Sunday’s (December 7) 60 Minutes.

“Well, I’m sorry that you feel that way about 60 Minutes,” Kimmel said. “And the last thing I want to do is upset you during this sensitive time, but I have one more bit of entertainment news to share, and that is that I’ve decided to extend my contract here at ABC for another year.”

“Our show has been renewed until May of 2027 or until the world ends, whichever comes first,” he quipped as the audience cheered. “But I thought about it. I gave it a lot of thought and decided I would like to spend less time with my family.”

He continued, “And so, to our audience here and at home, I’m honored and humbled to be a part of your routine — whether it’s in bed at night or during your morning toilet time. It means a lot to me to have your attention and to work with this great group of people for another year.”

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel addressed Trump’s latest insults directed towards him. As he prepared to host the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Trump slammed Kimmel’s hosting skills, calling him “horrible” and telling reporters in the Oval Office, “If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be President.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever agreed with anything more than that,” Kimmel responded. “Do you think he even knows that I’ve never hosted the Kennedy Center Honors? Maybe he’s confusing me with Queen Latifah.”

“I’m starting to think he’s got a crush on me,” he added before noting that Trump’s comments about who has more talent sound like a challenge.

“Let’s have a talent competition. I will come out, I’ll tell a few jokes, draw something, and play my clarinet. He can play golf, spank a porn star, and ruin the country,” Kimmel joked.

He also commented on Trump’s boasting about how there has never been a President to host the Kennedy Center Honors before. “Why do you think that is?” Kimmel said. “We’ve also never had Neil Patrick Harris order a military strike on a fishing boat before.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.