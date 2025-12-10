‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Wenne Alton Davis Dies at 60 After Being Hit by Car

Wenne Alton Davis
Wenne Alton Davis/Instagram

What To Know

  • Wenne Alton Davis, a 60-year-old actor who appeared in a 2023 episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in New York City.
  • Davis had roles in shows such as Girls5eva, New Amsterdam, Blindspot, American Odyssey, and Rescue Me.
  • They lived in Queens with their cat, according to a friend.

Wenne Alton Davis, an actor who appeared in an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2023, has died after a tragic accident in New York City. They were 60 years old.

Davis, who used they/them pronouns, per their Instagram bio, was hit by a car while crossing the street in New York City on the evening of Monday, December 8. They were rushed to the hospital, but died later that night.

In 2023, Davis appeared in one episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring alongside Rachel Brosnahan. They played a police officer in the beloved Prime Video series. It was their most recent role.

Davis’ other credits include appearances in episodes of Girls5eva, New Amsterdam, Blindspotand American Odyssey. They also played Gloria in the 2014 television movie The Normal Heart and appeared in two episodes of Rescue Me in 2009.

Wenne Alton Davis and Rachel Brosnahan

Prime Video

Davis, whose real name was Wendy Davis, lived in Queens and was in Manhattan for dinner when they were killed, their friend told The New York Daily News. “She always texts me when she is about to leave or come home and I didn’t receive any text or anything and I found it weird,” the friend noted. “I was worried. I was texting her and she didn’t respond. I’m numb to tell you the truth. I can’t believe it.”

The friend revealed that Davis moved into the same Queens apartment building as him about five years ago. The actor lived with their cat, who they often shared photos of on Instagram.

HGTV's Mike Holmes Pays Tribute as Costar Frank Cozzolino Dies at 56
Related

HGTV's Mike Holmes Pays Tribute as Costar Frank Cozzolino Dies at 56

Davis’ Instagram page also includes a lot of photos of them at boxing classes. They also recently posted a tribute to their acting coach, who died in August. “My dear JoAnna…you were a phenomenal acting coach & friend,” they wrote. “You taught us to look for & go with the love. I’ll never forget you…the world has lost a super bright light.”

