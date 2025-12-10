HGTV’s Mike Holmes Pays Tribute as Costar Frank Cozzolino Dies at 56

What To Know Mike Holmes paid tribute to his longtime friend and co-star Frank Cozzolino, who died on December 4, 2025, at age 56 after complications from a second liver transplant.

Cozzolino was a dedicated electrician and contractor who appeared on Holmes’ shows for over 25 years, known for his generosity, work ethic, and willingness to help others.

Holmes credited Cozzolino with saving his life during a medical emergency abroad, and fans expressed widespread condolences and appreciation for Cozzolino’s impact.

Longtime HGTV star Mike Holmes has paid tribute to his friend and co-star, electrician Frank Cozzolino, who died on December 4, 2025, from complications following a second liver transplant. He was 56.

“I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino,” Holmes wrote on his Instagram page on Friday, December 5, noting that Cozzolino “made us better” and that “his impact will live on in every home he helped.”

Cozzolino, a Canadian contractor, had appeared on dozens of episodes of Holmes on Homes and Holmes Family Rescue over the past 25 years, with his most recent appearances coming in 2024. He’d faced several health struggles in recent years, including undergoing a liver transplant in August 2017, which he described at the time as a “second chance at life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Holmes (@make_it_right)

In another tribute video shared on Tuesday (December 9), Holmes revealed, “That liver failed. He had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go. We thought for sure that he wasn’t going to make it, and he came back. And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away on December 4.”

Holmes spoke highly of Cozzolino’s work ethic and desire to help others, recalling how, “Frank showed up on my very first Holmes on Homes job 25+ years ago. We told him we didn’t have a lot of money to produce the show. That didn’t matter to him, he genuinely just wanted to help people. Frank has been working with me since then, helping homeowners and helping ME.”

He also shared how Cozzolino once helped save his life. “We were in Costa Rica or Punta Cana, and that man saved my life,” Holmes shared. “I had caught E coli so bad that I was in bed four days straight, and I swore I was going to die. I couldn’t stay awake. It was really bad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Holmes (@make_it_right)

Holmes said Cozzolino never gave up on him. “He found a doctor. That doctor didn’t work, and he ended up finding a paramedic from Vancouver, and that paramedic came in, and between Frank and that paramedic, I was able to get home,” the HGTV favorite added.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their condolences, with one Instagram user writing, “So sad Mike, even tho I have never personally met [Frank], I feel like I’ve known him forever. Such a loss, thinking about you, his family and everyone close to Frank.”

“My deepest condolence for your loss, he seems to be a big impact on you and the show,” said another.

“I’m very sorry for your loss. My condolences to Frank’s family and friends. I remember when you did Frank’s house on the show when his health had deteriorated. He was lucky to have you and your family as his honorary family,” another added.

Another wrote, “RIP Frank, he was such a great part of the show and I’m sure an even greater part of your life. He will be missed.”

“Frank was truly one of the best parts of your show. He was always so knowledgeable and explained things so well to us watching. Sorry for your loss Mike. A loss for all of us that grew up watching you all,” said one fan.

“I’m so very sad about Frank’s passing. God rest his soul. The Lights will now shine even brighter 🙏,” added another.