‘Fallout’s Ghoul Log Is Packed With Hidden Details: Watch

What To Know Prime Video released a 90-minute “Ghoul Log” video filled with Fallout-themed Easter eggs and dark humor ahead of Season 2.

The feature is hosted by the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and transitions to the soothing narration of Mr. New Vegas, voiced by Wayne Newton.

The Ghoul Log blends holiday cheer with the series’ signature post-apocalyptic chaos.

Just in time for the holidays, the jolly folks at Prime Video have released a seasonal treat for Fallout fans to enjoy as they bask in the warmth of an atomic glow and the comfort of their vault hearths. Mere days before the premiere of Season 2, Prime Video‘s “Ghoul Log” arrives as an Easter-egg-laden feature packed with references, hidden horrors, and festive charm, the perfect dose of Wasteland cheer to tide viewers over until the new season drops.

Billed as “This ain’t your daddy’s holiday special,” a 90-minute YouTube video was released that features a festive atmosphere, the soothing voice of Wayne Newton‘s DJ, Mr. New Vegas himself, and a smouldering, ever-burning arm, the perfect way to keep the flames going all season long.

The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) kicks off the “broadcast” by saying he’s “got me enough vials to last me 12 days of Christmas” and a fat man’s human arm to burn nice and long. He then admits he is tired and lets Mr. New Vegas take over.

Mr. New Vegas is the smooth-voiced AI radio host of Radio New Vegas in Fallout: New Vegas and throughout the Fallout universe. Famously voiced by Wayne Newton, it is a reassuring presence amid the chaos of the Mojave Wasteland.

The camera shifts between the calming, burning fire and a vintage radio as Newton’s signature voice calmly reads letters featuring the horrors of the holiday, such as poor Bob, who lost his mind and turned to cannibalism during the writing of a Christmas letter, and long-time listner P., who spent his time reflecting on former friends all the ways he had to kill them.

Holiday classics such as “More Than Enough for Me” by Johnny Stanton Feathers and “Silent Night” by Jason Pedder and Tim Reilly. When asked to play something more contemporary, Mr. New Vegas responds, “I’m sorry, Ron. You may be angry, but these songs are the only ones we have here in the station. The rest all perished in fires or were pillaged by bandits.”

The darkly humorous take on the classic Yule Log drops viewers right back into the world of Fallout, surrounding them with atmospheric wasteland chaos while peppering in sly nods to the games, all guided by the calming, unmistakable voice of their beloved Mr. New Vegas.

Fallout, Season 2, premieres December 17, Prime Video