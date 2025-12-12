What To Know Frank Cozzolino, HGTV star and contractor, died at age 56 after complications from a second liver transplant.

Following his death at 56, Frank Cozzolino’s daughter is speaking out about his final wishes.

“For all of those who’d like to pay their respects, he did not wish to have a funeral,” his daughter Filomena revealed on Saturday, December 6, in an Instagram tribute. “Rather, he wanted people to focus on the great times they shared with him. His life, and the lives of his loved ones, was enhanced by organ donation; we can take a moment to honour him by donating to organ transplant research, cancer research, or signing up for organ donation. This way, we may continue to bring others a second, or third, chance at life.”

Cozzolino died on December 4 following complications from a second liver transplant. “My dad is loved by many. A man full of passion, empathy, brutal honesty, and integrity; he fought through the struggles of organ disease and was granted a second chance at life in 2017 through the gift of organ donation,” Filomena wrote. “Earlier this year, his medical team found that his liver disease returned, and he became the grateful recipient of a second transplant in July 2025. A third chance at life, if you will.”

Filomena went on to explain that there were “many post-operation complications” and that he eventually developed lymphoma. “He deliberated and decided that he would push through; he’d beaten the odds up to this point, he thought ‘the world isn’t getting rid of me this easily,’” she shared. “Although he lost his battle in the late evening of December 4, 2025, my dad pushed the boundaries of what many of his medical team, friends, and family thought possible.”

Filomena encouraged Cozzolino’s loved ones to “remember their fondest memories with him,” adding, “His passing, as heartbreaking as it is, is a reason for us to keep pushing forward, and spread kindness and generosity.”

She wrapped up the tribute by writing, “Daddy, you put up one hell of a fight. You are the strongest person I know, and I am grateful for the years we got to spend together on Earth. Now your battle is over, and you can rest. We’ll all see you again.”

In addition to Filomena, Cozzolino is survived by his partner, Lisa, and daughter Alexandria, per his online obituary. The Canadian contractor was best known for appearing on HGTV’s Holmes on Homes and Holmes Family Rescue for over two decades.

The show’s host, Mike Holmes, paid tribute to his late costar and friend in a December 5 Instagram post. “I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino,” he wrote alongside photos of himself and Cozzolino. “Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That’s just who he was.

He continued, “Frank wasn’t just good at what he did — he really cared. He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped. Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you, buddy.”