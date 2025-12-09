‘Stranger Things’ Fans Will Be ‘Ecstatic’ Over Volume 2 Song, Music Supervisor Teases

What To Know Stranger Things‘ music supervisor, Nora Felder, shares insight into Season 5’s song selections.

She talks about tracks like “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Running Up That Hill,” as well as ’50s tunes.

Plus, she teases what’s next for Volume 2.

When it comes to Stranger Things, its immersive ‘80s feel wouldn’t be possible without the music that made the decade. Whether it was The Clash‘s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” in Season 1, or Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” in Season 4, there’s been no shortage of iconic music moments, and Season 5 is keeping up with the tradition, thanks to music supervisor Nora Felder.

Already this season, the inclusion of Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” helped Holly (Nell Fisher) deliver a poptastic dance sequence through Henry Creel’s dream home in Camazotz. But what could possibly be next? Below, Felder offers some insight into Season 5’s biggest music moments yet and teases what’s ahead for Volume 2.

The use of Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” was a real standout music moment so far this season. Were there any other artists or songs considered for that sequence featuring Holly? Was it the artist or the lyrics that made it the perfect fit?

Nora Felder: “I Think We’re Alone Now” was added to the script pretty early on in the process. The Duffer Brothers knew this was the song that they wanted, and we didn’t discuss or review any other selects for this moment. The song’s infectious, frisky-like playfulness effectively sets up Holly’s character and mood for this particular moment and feels like something from her own playlist that she’d choose to dance and sing along to. On a deeper level, its lyrics also represent a creepy-like context in that none of them are really alone, trapped within potential horrors that await.

Season 5 features some ‘50s music in reference to Henry’s storyline, like “Mr. Sandman” and “Sh-Boom.” What went into figuring out which songs fit where, and can we anticipate more of the juxtaposing eras as Volume 2 arrives?

For Stranger Things, we do tend to juxtapose eras and moods a lot with song selects. Henry grew up in the ’50s, so as we’re learning his backstory, it does make sense to use songs from that era. “Mr. Sandman” seems very aligned with Mr. Whatsit, who is a facade-like character that Henry is portraying to Holly (as well as the other young children). “Sh-Boom” takes us back in time, while the viewer catches a glimpse of Henry’s high school days by literally walking through the memory as a viewer and as the song says, “just like a dream.”

“Running Up That Hill” remains a motif as Max (Sadie Sink) is still in a coma. What was the challenge of including that, while also not making it feel repetitive to its use in Season 4?

In Season 4 of the series, “Running Up That Hill” was undoubtedly used prominently and established as being integral to Max in finding her own inner powers to survive. For this final chapter, I believe the Stranger Things audience understands the depth of this song’s importance to Max’s personal journey, and in most cases, probably welcomes its return as a crucial aid in saving her once again. We need Kate Bush!

Music’s importance is discussed between Max and Holly in the cave. How did that impact your selections in Season 5?

The scene with Max and Holly in the cave further signifies the importance of “Running Up That Hill” and what it has meant for Max. I believe this impactful scene serves to effectively pass the torch from a wiser Max to a younger Holly in aiding Holly to find her own song, strength, voice, and ultimate courage, in order to face her fears head-on, and ultimately, find her own way back home.

Was there a song you were most excited to include this season? If it’s in Volume 2, can you tease what episode fans should look out for?

There’s something coming up in the final chapter that the Duffer brothers and I are very excited about. When I pitched this particular idea to them, I was unsure if the artist was even clearable but said I was willing to try! Matt and Ross loved the idea and felt we should go for it. So, after some long sleepless nights while waiting to hear back, it eventually worked out. Matt and Ross were ecstatic in learning the news, which is always my main mission. Ultimately, we suspect that the fans will be as well!

