Ryan Seacrest Opens Up About First Christmas Without His Late Father

What To Know Ryan Seacrest is preparing for a bittersweet Christmas, the first without his father Gary, who passed away in October after a long battle with cancer.

To honor his late father, Seacrest and his family will continue cherished traditions.

As well as spending time with family this holiday season, Seacrest will also be hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest is determined to make this holiday season “special” despite it being the first without his father, Gary Seacrest, who died in October after a years-long battle with cancer.

Speaking to People at the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, Seacrest described how this Christmas will be bittersweet because it will be the first without his dad, whom he said was “a hero and best friend to me.”

“I’m not quite sure what it’ll be like yet because we haven’t been there to experience a Christmas without him,” the American Idol host told the outlet. “But we’ll certainly honor him.”

Part of that tribute will involve indulging in Gary’s favorite food and drink. “We’ll keep our traditions of making a Caesar salad that he always used to love to do. Pour a little glass of red wine, his favorite, and toast to him,” Seacrest shared.

Even though the family is still grieving, Seacrest said, “It’ll be a special Christmas.”

Seacrest announced his father’s passing in an Instagram post on October 31, revealing that Gary died after a years-long fight with prostate cancer.

“We are heartbroken,” he wrote in the post, calling his dad “a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend… Dad, you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”

He opened up further on an emotional edition of his On Air with Ryan Seacrest radio show, sharing his father’s final words.

“In his last hours, as we just sat there, he weakly mumbled that he loved us. And I remember him saying, I can see him laying in the bed. I can see his mouth slowly moving to the words, ‘I love this family,” a teary-eyed Seacrest recalled.

“The power in the contact of eyes, and his eyes were barely open, but he looked over at me, and he said, ‘Take care of your mom,’” he continued. “And he said to my sister and to Jimmy [his sister’s husband], ‘Take care of Flora, my granddaughter,’ and then literally a few seconds later, he closed his eyes, and he said, ‘I’ve got to go.'”

In addition to spending quality time with his family this holiday season, Seacrest will also be busy working. As is tradition, he will be hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the long-running ABC special he’s helmed since 2006. This year, Seacrest will be joined by co-host Rita Ora, as well as musical guests Green Day, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cardi B.