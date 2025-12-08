Ryan Seacrest Fans React After He Shares Video of His ‘Very Full Day’

What To Know Ryan Seacrest shared a video on Instagram documenting his packed daily routine, which includes early morning workouts, hosting his radio show, and filming multiple episodes of Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan Seacrest is a busy man. He shared a video of a day in his life, and fans reacted to the packed schedule, including workouts, Wheel of Fortune tapings, and more.

“A very full day in the life,” Seacrest shared on Instagram on December 7.

The video started with a clock showing 5:07am and Ryan Seacrest waking up and greeting his dog, Georgia. He then went into the bathroom shirtless, and brushed his teeth at 5:15.

“I think some people may not brush their teeth before coffee, but I prefer to do that,” he said. Seacrest then showed off how he makes his coffee, which includes green juice, acid-kicking black coffee alkalizer, extra virgin olive oil, and coffee grounds, which, after made, he drinks out of a straw.

By 6:04, Seacrest was on the air hosting his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. He gets a bit of a break before his 10:15 workout.

He showed up at his private gym, which he shared was in his garage, with two trainers, another virtual one, and Georgia. The Wheel of Fortune host started out with weight training, both on his arms and ankles.

He then did pulls ups on a bar and kicked out while holding onto the bar. Seacrest shared that he does 60 t0 90 minutes of weights every morning and then conditioning, uphill sprints on the treadmil.

“It feels like they’re bleeding,” Seacrest said one point after doing leg lifts with weights. He walked backwards and jumped sideways on the treadmill throughout his workout.

Being involved with music, Seacrest listened to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey in his headphones. “It’s that time of year, right?” he said, after singing.

His former American Idol costar Jennifer Lopez joined him on a Facetime as he worked out. She shared that she didn’t have time for a 90-minute workout.

“We’ve got 25 minutes to leave here, shower, change, get in the car, and get to Sony to stay on schedule. We’re going to film six episodes of Wheel of Fortune before Jingle Ball tonight,” he shared.

When he got home, Seacrest took his night before leftovers out of the fridge, which included cream of mushroom soup, chicken, and phantom noodles. He grabs something that is handy, quick, fast, and protein, and stopped deciding what was breakfast food is and what wasn’t.

The host showed up to Wheel of Fortune at 11:4 and said he was four minutes late. “We’ll make up the time,” he promised.

His day at Wheel of Fortune was filled with production meetings, rehearsing, filming, costume changes, fan questions, and more. After the first three episodes are filmed at 3:10, the team breaks for lunch. Seacrest shared that he normally eats by himself in a small room with radio equipment, where he talks to his On Air cohosts.

However, that day he hosted a holiday lunch with Vanna White for everyone on the set of the game show. The hosts ate from a buffet and then made speeches. White thanked the crew for making their jobs easy. Seacrest shared that he loves coming to work every day.

“Now, we’re ready for a nap, but we’re going back to film three more shows,” he shared. Seacrest wrapped at 6:20 and headed straight over to the Intuitt Dome to host the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball at 7:10.

He talked to many artists, including Mr. Fantasy, Conan Gray, Freya Skye, Audrey Hobert, Alex Warren, Zara Larsson, and Kevin Woo. After hosting the show, Seacrest wrapped at 9:50.

The host ended the video by sitting on his couch with Georgia at 10:35. “It’s past bedtime,” he shared. Seacrest laid down on Georgia and closed his eyes as the video faded out on his long day.

Fans reacted to his busy day in the comments. “Is this a normal day for you? It was fun to watch!” one said.

“More or less,” Seacrest replied.

“I’ve always wondered what your day looks like! Thank you for taking us along for the ride!!” wrote another.

“Ryan, you work too much. You need to slow it down,” a concerned fan said.

“I’m exhausted lying here watching you,” joked an Instagram user.

“I got tired just watching your routine. You have superpowers,” one last fan said.