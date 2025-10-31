What To Know Ryan Seacrest’s dad, Gary Lee Seacrest, has died at the age of 81.

He had been battling prostate cancer and was in poor health before his death.

Ryan posted a heartfelt tribute to his father on Instagram to announce the sad news.

Ryan Seacrest is dealing with a family tragedy after the death of his father, Gary Lee Seacrest. The Wheel of Fortune host announced his father’s passing in an Instagram post on Friday, October 31.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” he wrote, along with a series of family photos. “My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”

Gary was 81 years old and had been battling prostate cancer before his death. Ryan got emotional over the diagnosis on his radio show in July.

“It’s a hard thing to see because the treatments that are commonly recommended can be barbaric to the system,” Ryan explained, noting that his dad’s cancer had spread and gotten worse. “They can cause so much damage to your body in other ways.”

Ryan recalled finding out about his father’s worsening health while filming American Idol earlier this year. He received a phone call from his sister, alerting him that their dad was in the ICU.

“The night that I got there, the conversation they were having with [my dad] about an emergency surgery was a life or death conversation,” he shared. “And I’ve never seen my strong, very smart, father with the look on his face that he had, and the concern, and looking at me to help guide what decisions should be made in this moment.”

Gary opted not to go through with the surgery, but his condition was not good. “He could not get up to sit,” Ryan recalled. “He could not eat. He could not drink water. He could not go to the bathroom. Weeks go by in ICU and finally he began to get some strength back.”

Although he went home from the hospital in July, he has now succumbed to his illness. Ryan’s mom, Connie Seacrest, is currently in remission from her own cancer battle.