Heartbroken Ryan Seacrest Reveals His Dad’s Final Words in Emotional Video

What To Know Ryan Seacrest emotionally recounted being by his father’s bedside, along with his family, during his final days battling prostate cancer.

In his last moments, Gary expressed his love for his family and gave heartfelt parting words.

Seacrest described his father as an amazing man and best friend, expressing gratitude for his legacy and sharing the family’s grief.

An emotional Ryan Seacrest broke down as he recalled the final moments he shared with his late father, Gary Lee Seacrest, who died last week after a years-long battle with prostate cancer.

The Wheel of Fortune host spoke on the Friday, October 31 episode of his On Air with Ryan Seacrest podcast, where he revealed he was by his father’s bedside in his final days, alongside his mother, Constance Marie Zullinger, and his sister, Meredith Seacrest, and her husband, Jimmy Leach.

“He was in Atlanta, where we grew up. I was by his bedside over the last several days. I was by his bedside as he left us. My mother was by his bedside. My sister, we held his hand. We kissed his forehead. We watched every last moment with our father,” a tearful Ryan shared.

He added, “It was the most difficult dichotomy and strange combination of feelings I’ve ever felt because of the difficulty and the toughness in seeing this happen.”

The American Idol host said he’s suffered loss before, but nothing could prepare him for the loss of a parent. However, Ryan revealed how his father was at peace in the end and was able to share some heartfelt parting words in his final moments.

“In his last hours, as we just sat there, he weakly mumbled that he loved us. And I remember him saying, I can see him laying in the bed. I can see his mouth slowly moving to the words, ‘I love this family,” Ryan stated.

“He looked over at me and he…,” Ryan continued before taking a moment to compose himself. “The power in the contact of eyes and his eyes were barely open, but he looked over at me and he said, ‘Take care of your mom.’ And he said to my sister and to Jimmy, ‘take care of Flora, my granddaughter,’ and then literally a few seconds later, he closed his eyes and he said, ‘I’ve got to go.'”

Ryan continued, “He knew. He was at peace. He said everything he wanted to say to us. He left at peace,” noting how his father shook his head when Ryan asked if he was in any pain.

“My father, Gary Seacrest, was an amazing man,” Ryan concluded. “He was my best friend. But, Dad, I know you’re with us. We love you. You will be in our hearts. We will honor you every day. Thank you for blessing us with the traits that we have, the character we have, the family we have, the values we have.”

Fans and friends flooded the Instagram comments with condolences, including Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough, who wrote, “Love you Brother ❤️.”

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison added, “God bless my friend. Praying for you and your family.”

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth wrote, “I’m sorry Ryan💔.”

