What To Know Alexandra Breckenridge plays a former singer in the Netflix film My Secret Santa.

The film concludes with her performing at a ski resort.

Breckenridge revealed whether her voice was actually used in the performance and why filming the scene in the cold was so difficult.

In Netflix’s holiday film My Secret Santa, Alexandra Breckenridge plays a former rock star who gave up her music career when she gave birth to her daughter. Now struggling to make ends meet, she takes a job playing Santa Claus at a ski resort so her teenage daughter can have discounted snowboarding lessons.

But her career path comes full circle at the end of the movie when she performs outside of the ski resort. However, it wasn’t actually Breckenridge singing during the performance.

“It’s not my voice,” the Virgin River star confirmed to Us Weekly. “I almost sang it, but then that scared me more than playing Santa Claus.”

Her character, Taylor, also played guitar during the performance, which was less scary for Breckenridge because she played guitar when she was younger. However, she noted that the song in the movie was “shockingly hard to play because of the reach, and I have very tiny pinkies.”

Breckenridge continued, “I practiced it many, many, many, many times, but you know what? Once I got out in that freezing cold weather, I could barely move my fingers anyway, so all the work that I had done leading up to that moment, I was like, ‘Well, I’ll just keep them in the same position!’”

In a separate interview with WTHR News, Breckenridge said that she was a “nervous wreck” before the musical number. She reiterated the anecdote about the guitar, too, adding, “Picking it back up again wasn’t incredibly difficult, but it was freezing out. I think I almost got frostbite.”

Of course, there’s also a love story to be told in this holiday rom-com. Taylor meets the resort’s manager, Matthew (Ryan Eggold), before taking the Santa gig, and then starts falling for him while dressed in costume, so keeping the secret isn’t easy.

“It’s pretty wild to watch your face transform into a completely different person,” Breckenridge admitted in an interview with Swooon. “The first time they put all the pieces on, I wasn’t sure where it was going to go. If you see the pieces on without the beard and the wig, I do look like a witch from Snow White or something.”

My Secret Santa, Streaming Now, Netflix