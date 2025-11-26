Marni Grossman/Netflix

This movie is certainly quirky, and we’re not just talking about the characters (like the couple’s daughter who brings home a Harry Potter-obsessed boyfriend).

It’s full of cliches, with exes and a couple going through a divorce (the “I feel” statements are particularly overly polite and borderline annoying at times). Oliver Hudson and Alicia Silverstone are fine together, but the major problem with this film is it’s actually hard to root for Kate and Everett to get back together because it feels a bit too much like they’re going through the motions: insisting they’re fine being apart and seeing each other with new love interests, trying to make the other jealous, “accidentally” using present tense love, and finally, a happy family just in time for the holidays.

Without feeling true yearning from either side, do we really care that they’re together again as a couple and not just spending the holiday as a family with their kids at the end?