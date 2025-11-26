2025 Netflix Holiday Movies, Ranked: Which Was the Best?
It used to be that Hallmark owned the holiday movie space each year. But over the years, that’s changed, with other networks and streaming services getting into the business as well. Such is the case with Netflix, which debuts a number of original holiday films every year, and already, there are several out that may or may not be worth your time checking out (or rewatching over the festive season).
This year, Netflix kicked it off with A Merry Little Ex-Mas, with Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson playing exes who spend the holidays together with their kids — and their new love interests — but will sparks fly? Then there’s Champagne Problems with Tom Wozniczka and Minka Kelly‘s meet-cute getting complicated when it turns out they really should have shared information about their jobs. Jingle Bell Heist combines the holidays and a fun caper when Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells team up, but there’s a bit of a twist in store. Still to come is My Secret Santa, starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Ryan Eggold and following a single mom who gets a job as a ski resort’s Santa and hides it from the hotel’s heir who’s falling for her.
Most of these films don’t exactly break the mold, but sometimes there’s a refreshing angle. Either way, they’re still almost always enjoyable and a great watch for the holidays. Below, we rank Netflix’s original offerings (with spoilers). Let us know yours in the comments section.