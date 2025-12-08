‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Show After Contestant Is ‘Robbed’ of $62,000

Wheel of Fortune fans are furious after a contestant lost out on taking home $62,000 during the Bonus Round after a controversial judges’ ruling. The player is said to have been a fraction of a second too late solving the puzzle, but many fans thought they got the answer before the buzzer.

Amanda Brown, from San Diego, California, played against Kristopher Oliviera, College Park, Maryland, and Sammie Anderson, from Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Friday, December 5. Brown is a dancer who loves watching dance shows and her kids’ dance.

Oliviera, a University of Maryland College employee, solved the first toss-up —”The Santa Clause“— with only one letter on the board. Brown solved the second — “High School Reunion” — for $2,000.

Anderson, a woman who is related to Charles Dickens, finally got on the board when she solved “Sleds, Scarves, and Sugarplums” for $1,800. Brown secured her lead when she solved “Buying an Engagement Ring,” which brought her up to $3,000.

Brown rode the express train in the prize puzzle round and gained $8,400 when she solved “Sensational Rides.” She also won a trip to Walt Disney World, which gave her a total of $20,878.

All three game show contestants solved one of the Triple Toss Ups, giving them $2,000 each. Anderson added $4,500 to her bank when she solved “Red and Green Sprinkles.” This gave her a total of $8,300. Oliveria took home $3,000.

Brown won $22,878 in cash and prizes and advanced to the Bonus Round. She brought her husband, mom, and daughters with her. Brown chose “Food & Drink” as her category.

Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Brown rounded out her puzzle with “P,M,H, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “MAPLE TA_ _ _.”

As the clock counted down, Brown guessed “Maple Takes,” “Maple Tazzy,” and “Maple Taffy.” The buzzer sounded right as she said “Maple Taffy,” which was the right answer.

“Did she get it in time?” host Ryan Seacrest asked the judges. “No. Not in time. Nice effort.”

She lost out on taking home an additional $40,000, which would have given her $62,878. However, fans thought that Brown did get it in time.

“They should have went to the commercial & check to see if the buzzer or her solve came first,” a YouTube commenter said.

“This entire ordeal will spark major controversy and be aired by all the major news networks.” another wrote.

“She started ON the buzzer. Legal solve in Wheel‘s rulebook, she was robbed. She should appeal,” a third added.

“She was robbed! She said it in time,” a fan wrote.

“It was in time. Didn’t feel like a close call,” a YouTuber user said.

“This is outrage! She got it!” one last fan wrote.