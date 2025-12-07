Lacey Chabert will bring holiday magic from the Most Magical Place on Earth next year. The Mean Girls alum-turned-Hallmark movie queen will join Travis Van Winkle (FUBAR) in 2026’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, a Hallmark Channel holiday movie set and ready to be filmed on location at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Chabert announced the production — with help from Mickey and Minnie Mouse — direct from Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park in an Instagram video the actor posted last night. She also hyped up the project during last night’s airing of The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday on Hallmark Channel. As she said on air, this marks the first time Hallmark is announcing a movie from its Countdown to Christmas slate a year ahead of schedule.

In Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, Lindsey (Chabert) and her extended family take a family trip to Walt Disney World for Christmas, a logline for the TV movie teases. Once at the resort, however, Lindsey discovers her room is next to that of Philip (Van Winkle), a man with whom she recently had a disastrous first date.

Philip is on a family trip to Disney, too, and as his and Lindsey’s paths cross throughout their stay, “the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all,” Hallmark’s logline adds. “Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.”

Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building), Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible) Bryce Durfee (General Hospital), Taegen Burns (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and Asher Alexander (Hal & Harper) fill the supporting cast, while Patrick Renna (The Sandlot) is booked for a cameo. Ryan Landels (Santa Tell Me) is both screenwriter and director.

“The history between Hallmark and Disney dates back decades, when a shared Kansas City connection and friendship between Hallmark’s founder, J.C. Hall, and Walt Disney himself led to our first-ever licensed products, including the very first greeting card featuring Mickey Mouse,” Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s chief brand officer, said in a press release about the TV movie. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership beyond the products we create together and onto the screen with this heartwarming and joyful Christmas movie that embodies the very best of both brands.”

Sally Conner, Disney’s VP of global content, added, “Storytelling is at the heart of both Disney and Hallmark, and that magic shines even brighter during the holidays. We’re thrilled that Walt Disney World will serve as the immersive setting for a Hallmark holiday movie highlighting the cheerful festivities of the season. Across our theme parks, resorts, and beyond, countless unique stories unfold and new memories are made every day with our guests. This film is a wonderful way to share that joy and pixie dust with fans everywhere.”

