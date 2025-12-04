What To Know Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker reunite for their first Hallmark Christmas movie together, She’s Making a List, bringing their real-life friendship and chemistry to the screen.

The film features a high-concept premise where Chabert’s character works for a consulting firm that helps Santa determine if children are naughty or nice — and that’s how she meets Walker’s.

Chabert and Walker discuss working together, their Hallmark history, and what makes this movie special in a video interview.

You’ll want to check this one twice because there’s a dash of the fantastic added to She’s Making a List (premiering December 6), Hallmark’s new Countdown to Christmas charmer (and TV Guide Magazine cover story) starring network all-stars Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker. And a big part of that charm, says Walker, is because of the leading lady.

“There’s a reason why Lacey is who she is, and there’s a reason why she’s so loved by the fans. She’s just so easygoing and also very dedicated to her work,” raves the Three Wisest Men star, who scores big points with Chabert, as well. “We’re such good friends because of being a part of the Hallmark family and I love his wife and his family,” she states.

Ironically, the two have only shared the screen once before, in My Secret Valentine back in 2018. “We’ve spent a lot of time together as friends, but this was only our second movie together and our first Christmas movie together,” Chabert continues. “It was so fun to reunite because it’s showing up to work with one of your dear friends you trust and you’re comfortable with. And he’s so funny and professional.”

“I think now she has 40 movies under her belt and I have 30 or so,” counts Walker. “So, it’s crazy. We know the Hallmark world a little bit more now, and we were really lucky to work on this one together. This is a really special one.”

Chabert stars as Isabel, a fastidious Type A who works for The Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm “that Santa has outsourced to help with the naughty-or-nice list,” the actress explains. “Usually the decision is very specific and easy: Naughty or Nice. There is an algorithm that this company follows, but when a kids fall somewhere in between, that’s when they send in Isabel. So I go undercover, which means I got to wear a lot of fun different costumes and dress up, and it is my job never to make contact with the child, but to sort of observe their behavior and to try to understand them better.”

One of Isabel’s trickiest cases this year turns out to be a young girl named Charlie (Cadence Compton), who’s been giving her dad Jason (Walker) a run for his money since her mom died a year earlier. “She’s teetering on whether or not she’s on the naughty list or the nice list,” offers Walker, praising Hallmark for taking a big swing with List. “It’s a high-concept movie. And that is a difficult job, man, to be an exec at Hallmark trying to create something, keep it fresh and new, and still try to make it high concept, which this one is. It’s like Men in Black meets Christmas.”

In addition to setting the story in a world where Santa and his team exist (with ’til you see Rudolph!), Chabert’s character frequently speaks directly to the camera with comedic asides. “There was a lot of discussion about that, to be honest, as to whether or not they were going to put a lot of that in the movie,” he reveals. “And I’m so happy that they ended up deciding to keep all of that, breaking the third wall, because they’ve never done that before.”

As Isabel begins to audit Charlie’s antics, she not only begins “to see a lot of herself in her,” says Chabert, but she also begins to see a lot of the widowed Jason as well. And that’s where the Hallmark magic and mutual appreciation between the actors really came in handy.

“We worked [on our scenes] days before we showed up on set, we’d work every single morning, running lines in the trailer and finding little bits and pieces that we could make it our own,” reveals Walker. “At the end of the shoot, we said to each other, ‘This was just so pleasant and so fun and easy.’ It just felt like we would show up to work and we were supported by each other. We also had an incredible director named Stacey Harding, and when you’re shooting a movie about parents and kids, having a woman’s touch is really nice. There’s an empathy in how they approach actors in a caring and nurturing kind of way.”

Much like the chemistry between Chabert and Walker, that level of kindness and goodwill toward others is on tap throughout the film, especially once Isabel realizes that her romantic conflict of interest with Jason could lead her boss up North to write off a grieving child enduring the holidays without her mom. “She takes it up with Santa himself and pleads her case on Charlie’s behalf,” previews Chabert. “It’s a beautiful [message], now more than ever, that it pays to get to know someone and give them the benefit of the doubt.” So let’s all try to be good, for goodness’ sake.

She’s Making a List, Movie Premiere, Saturday, December 6, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel