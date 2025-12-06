What To Know Outlander‘s social media accounts have shared new behind-the-scenes photos from Season 1’s “The Wedding.”

See Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as they prepare to film some of Claire and Jamie’s most iconic scenes.

The new images surface eleven years after the episode originally aired in 2014.

Outlander‘s final chapter is approaching, and while fans may have a few more months of waiting until Season 8’s March 6 premiere on Starz, the network is quenching the Droughtlander with some fabulous never-before-seen photos from “The Wedding.”

While we’re sure we don’t have to explain what episode “The Wedding” is, for those less dialed into Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) love story, the installment marks the true beginning of their 18th-century romance. Airing during Season 1’s run in 2014, the episode has been a longtime favorite of viewers, and new images from the making of the episode offer a whole new perspective.

“I know you’ve watched ‘The Wedding’ a hundred times, so I thought it was only fair to give you some never-before-seen BTS photos. #Outlander #OutlanderForever,” the show’s official account shared on Instagram. The official show page on Facebook shared the same images with the caption, “If your heart bursts every time you watch ‘The Wedding’ episode, you may need to sit down to view these never-before-seen BTS photos.”

The “you may need to sit down” warning wasn’t wrong if you’re susceptible to strong bouts of nostalgia. Originally airing on September 20, 2014, “The Wedding” follows Claire and Jamie’s nuptials as well as the first night they spend together as husband and wife. The new photos, embedded above, tease glimpses of what it was like to film the pivotal scenes.

While a couple of photos feature familiar faces like Graham McTavish and Duncan Lacroix, who play Dougal MacKenzie and Murtagh Fitzgibbons, Balfe and Heughan are front and center in their roles as the couple at the heart of this romantic fantasy series. These photos may have arrived eleven years after the episode, but we have a feeling this is just the start of Starz’s looking back on the show’s run as Season 8 approaches, and we’re already emotional over it.

Let us know what you thought of the never-before-seen photos in the comments section below, and stay tuned for any updates on Outlander as the new year approaches.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 2026, Starz