‘Outlander’ Season 8 Wish List: 9 Things We Need to See Before the Series Ends

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' as Jamie and Claire
Starz
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1.]

Outlander‘s final season is quickly approaching, and while we could continue to watch Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) on our screens for years to come, there are a few things we’ll need to see before the last chapter concludes.

After years of build-up, there are some questions that continue to linger, and new ones that have arisen following the first season of the show’s highly addictive prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. While Season 8 of Outlander may not arrive until March 2026, the ending for everyone’s favorite time-traversing lovers has never been closer.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the things we’d like to see for the Fraser family before the final curtain call. Scroll down for a closer look and let us know what you’d like to see from the final season in the comments section below.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Jamie's Ghost 

Jamie’s ghost appears under Claire’s window in Season 1, with Frank (Tobias Menzies) being the only one to see. This moment has been shrouded in mystery, and if Outlander were to end without explaining how Jamie’s ghost was present, it would certainly be disappointing. But considering the fan interest in this moment, we’re hopeful the show will provide some additional context before it’s through.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Peace for Jamie and Claire

While there wouldn’t be a story without the twists and turns that Claire and Jamie have faced over the years, we can’t help but hope the loves finally find some much-needed peace without war or conflict. The pair has faced near-death experiences, separation, and more tumult than many face in a lifetime; they’ve earned a respite.

Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Starz

Clarity on Claire's Parents

After Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Claire learns the truth about her parents, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine), who she believed died in a car accident when she was five. In Blood of My Blood, it is revealed that they survived the crash and actually time-traveled back to when Jamie’s parents, Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy), were first falling in love. While this storyline is crafted for TV and not a plot from Diana Gabaldon’s books, it would be surprising if some Blood of My Blood plots aren’t addressed in the final chapter of the flagship show.

Charles Vandervaart and David Berry in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Reconciliation for Lord John and William

Things didn’t exactly end well between the adoptive father and son duo after William (Charles Vandervaart) learned the truth about his parentage in Season 7. While we’re hopeful William will connect with both sides of his family in a positive way, we’re eager to see him and Lord John Grey (David Berry) make further amends as things weren’t totally patched up by the end of Season 7.

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 6
Starz

The Frasers reunited

As viewers will recall, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) were reunited as a family in the past, further back in time than where Claire and Jamie are living. We’re hopeful that Season 8 will see everyone reunited in the 1770s, or even elsewhere before the show is through. In a show that has been all about the fate of the Fraser family, we’ll accept nothing less.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

The Faith mystery resolved

In Season 7’s final moments, it is implied during an interaction with Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson), that her mother may have been Claire and Jamie’s first daughter, Faith, who they believed had died at birth. While this has yet to be resolved, we’re hopeful answers surrounding this shocking twist loom on the horizon.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Flasbacks

In a show that plays with time, it would be nice to see the final season revisit moments from Jamie and Claire’s past, whether it’s a new perspective on a pre-existing scene or a moment not previously revealed. Plus, it would be fun to see Balfe and Heughan revisit the younger years of their characters, recapturing some of the earlier magic of their onscreen romance.

Jamie Roy and Hermione Corfield in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Starz

Answers about Claire's missing brother

Outlander: Blood of My Blood revealed that Claire had a brother she never knew about, as her mother was pregnant when she went time-traveling into the past. While Julia and baby William’s fates were unclear at the end of Season 1 in the prequel, surely Claire needs to learn that she has a sibling somewhere in time, right? Only time will tell for certain, but it would be nice to see her connect with the long lost family member.

Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Familiar faces 

Season 7 was filled with great guest cast returns, ranging from Dougal (Graham McTavish) and Geillis (Lotte Verbeek) to Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon). It would be fun to see more familiar faces we haven’t seen in a minute return to our screens. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 2026, Starz 





Series

2014–

TVMA

Drama

Where to Stream

Outlander (2014)

Caitriona Balfe

Charles Vandervaart

David Berry

Izzy Meikle-Small

John Bell

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton




