Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Has Leg Amputated in Life-Saving Surgery

What To Know Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s estranged father, underwent emergency surgery in the Philippines to amputate his left leg below the knee due to a life-threatening blood clot.

He remains in intensive care, with doctors monitoring him for infection and planning further surgery to remove another blood clot in his thigh.

Markle and Meghan have been estranged since her 2018 wedding, and he has never met her children, having moved to the Philippines seeking a quieter life away from media attention.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday (December 3) to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

According to The Daily Mail, the 81-year-old former Hollywood lighting director was transported to a hospital in Cebu, Philippines, where he underwent a three-hour operation to treat a blood clot that cut off circulation and turned his foot black.

“It happened very quickly,” his son, Thomas Jr., told the Daily Mail. “I took him to a local hospital, and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated.”

Thomas Jr. said the doctors told him there was “no option” and that his father’s left leg had to be removed. “It was a case of life or death,” he continued. “It was either ‘we have to operate now and remove the leg, or he may die.'”

Markle remains in intensive care following the surgery and is reported to be in “stable condition.” However, doctors continue to closely monitor him because they are “extremely concerned” about the risk of infection. He is also scheduled to undergo another surgery to remove a blood clot in his left thigh.

“Dad has a long road ahead. This was a major operation but he needed it to save his life,” added Thomas Jr., who is Meghan’s half-brother. “I would ask everyone to keep him in their thoughts. He is a brave and tough man. I would appeal to Meghan to show him compassion at this very difficult time.”

Markle and Meghan have been estranged since the latter’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Days before the wedding, Markle suffered two heart attacks and underwent heart surgery. He wasn’t able to attend the ceremony, and Meghan was instead walked partway down the aisle by King Charles (then Prince Charles).

The father and daughter have been distant ever since. Markle has never met Meghan and Harry’s children, Archie (6) and Lilibet (4).

Meghan’s father for many years worked as a lighting director in Hollywood on TV shows including General Hospital and Married… with Children.

“My only wish before I die is to meet my grandkids. I want them to know I love them and care for them,” Markle told the Mail on Sunday back in September.

Markle, who was also hospitalized after a stroke in 2022, moved to the Philippines earlier this year. At the time, he told the Daily Mail, “I was constantly reminded of my estrangement from my daughter while I was in the US and Mexico. I could not escape her and Harry, who were always on TV with their shows, books, and interviews. So I moved to the other side of the world, hoping for a quieter life.”