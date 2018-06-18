Thomas Markle Opens up About Missing Meghan's Royal Wedding & Those Staged Paparazzi Photos

Thomas Markle has finally broken his silence about missing his daughter, Meghan Markle’s, wedding to Prince Harry in May.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning Britain, Markle talked about his heart surgery and how the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex reacted to the news he wouldn't be walking her down the aisle.

"They were disappointed, but they both said, 'Take care of yourself, we're really worried about you,'" Markle explained, adding that Meghan did cry over the phone.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle talks about his heart surgery and the moment he told Meghan he couldn’t attend the royal wedding #GMB pic.twitter.com/oIpPjPbd6u — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

He also apologized for partaking in staged paparazzi photos before the Royal Wedding.

"I didn’t do it for money, I did it to change my image," he claimed. "For one whole year I was presented as a hermit hiding in Mexico, but obviously I made a mistake, and it all went wrong."

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel bad about it. I apologise for it’ - Mr Markle addresses the staged paparazzi photos leading up to the royal wedding #GMB pic.twitter.com/YrYFfVk7H1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 18, 2018

"I spoke to them both and I apologized," he added. "I realized it was a serious mistake, but it’s hard to take it back. But again, it was to improve my look; I had been seen negatively for an entire year."

In regards to watching the wedding, Markle said he "cried a little" over his "beautiful" daughter — "I was very proud, and I couldn't see a better moment in my life."

"It was a very emotional moment. I regretted [not going], because I really wanted to walk her down the aisle. But I'm thankful for how it all went," he continued. "The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history, rather than a father walking her down the aisle, and that upsets me somewhat."

Later on in the interview, the 73-year-old spoke about Meghan's desire to have children.

"When she met Harry, and she spoke about how much she loves him, there's gotta be a child in the making somewhere soon," Thomas said. "I don’t think there is a stork in the air yet, but I think it will happen sooner or later."