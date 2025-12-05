George Clooney Is ‘Jay Kelly,’ ‘Spartacus’ Lives Again (Kind of), ‘New Yorker at 100,’ Fraggle Rock and More Holiday TV

Peter Mountain/Netflix

Jay Kelly

Movie Premiere

“Can we go again?” This is movie star Jay Kelly’s refrain on the set, never satisfied with his last take. As Jay, George Clooney still projects matinee-idol charisma — think latter-year Cary Grant — even while indulging in a melancholy malaise of regret over what he missed while pursuing fame and fortune. “My life doesn’t really feel real,” he laments in director/co-writer Noah Baumbach’s poignant and contemplative dramedy, arriving on the streamer after a brief theatrical release. At 60, Jay reluctantly agrees to accept a career tribute at a Tuscany film festival, hoping it will bring him closer to his estranged family. Along the way, he examines (through flashbacks) a life lived in the spotlight. With wonderful turns by Adam Sandler as Jay’s loyal but frustrated manager and Stacy Keach as Jay’s life-of-the-party dad.

Starz

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Series Premiere 9/8c

If Dexter Morgan can come back to life to keep his franchise going, why not one of the many bloodied souls littering the landscape of Spartacus? Cue one of the strangest exposition dumps ever, as the spirit of Lucretia (Lucy Lawless) in the underworld bestows upon the cunning former slave, gladiator, and traitor to the cause, Ashur (Nick Tarabay), a second chance at life, despite having been memorably slain on Mount Vesuvius in Spartacus: Vengeance. Ashur awakens in his new role as Dominus (master) of the gladiator house in which he once served. And we’re back in a gore-drenched and orgiastic society under Roman rule, where the ambitious Syrian comes up with an exotic diversion to entertain the masses and gain favor: a fierce female gladiator he christens Achillia (Tenika Davis). As before, this is not for the squeamish. Premieres with two episodes.

Netflix

The New Yorker at 100

Documentary Premiere

Whether you know it from the cartoons, the fiction, the lengthy articles, or the news-making exposés, there’s no denying the cultural impact and influence of The New Yorker. A fascinating documentary goes inside the magazine’s process with editor David Remnick, from arduous fact-checking and lively story meetings to picking covers and cartoons, as the staff prepares for its centenary issue, with reflections on landmark works including John Hersey’s Hiroshima, Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, and Truman Capote’s controversial “non-fiction novel” In Cold Blood.

Apple TV

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock

Special

The beloved Fraggles from the Jim Henson Company celebrate the holiday and winter season in a new musical special featuring a duet between Gobo and Internet music celebrity Lele Pons. Gobo ventures for the first time into the “outer space” of the human world for musical inspiration when snow is slow to arrive in Fraggle Rock. In other news from the land of Fraggles, the Gorgs’ castle becomes a tiny bit more crowded when a new baby Gorg arrives.

Courtesy of CBS / ©Classic Media

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8/7c

More from the TV Yule Log: NBC presents the first network showing this year of the iconic 1964 animated special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8/7c), with an encore scheduled for next Thursday. Great American Family offers the 2025 National Christmas Tree Lighting (8/7c) from the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., hosted by Gabby Barrett and Matthew West, who perform along with The Beach Boys, Alana Springsteen, Jillian Cardarelli, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, and Warren Zeiders.

Hallmark Channel launches the new series Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas (8/7c and 9/8c), with two episodes weekly through Dec. 19, starring Parenthood alum Mae Whitman as Kate, a textile designer in an English village whose best friend sets her up with a 12-date matchmaking service. Mary McDonnell co-stars as Kate’s world-traveling mom Delilah, whose unexpected arrival could complicate her ex-husband Mac’s (Nathaniel Parker) romance with a local widow (Jane Seymour). Holiday movies include The Roku Channel’s Jingle Bell Wedding, starring Joey McIntyre and Michelle Morgan as the happy couple-to-be; and a double feature on Lifetime: Jingle All the Way to Love (8/7c), starring Erin Agostino as Andi, who’s looking for the mystery man who gave her a lucky sleigh bell at a New Year’s party years ago; and A Christmas Cookbook (10/9c), starring Ashley Newbrough and Franco Lo Presti as foodies who bond as members of a culinary X-Mas Club for singles.

Apple TV

Pluribus

Why do the Others drink so much milk? And just what’s in that milk? Carol (Rhea Seehorn), one of the few holdouts in a world that’s succumbed to a seemingly alien conformity of cheerfulness, is in for the shock of her life as last week’s gripping cliffhanger sets our favorite misanthrope on a new course. Also on Apple TV: the season finale of The Last Frontier.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: