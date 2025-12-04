Lyndsay Lamb and her sister, Leslie Davis, have been staples on HGTV since their show Unsellable Houses premiered in 2019. The show’s fifth season concluded in 2024, and while a Season 6 has not been confirmed, the sisters have continued to share their lives with fans on social media.

Over the last six years, HGTV viewers have gotten to know a lot about Lamb and Davis, including details about Lamb’s past health issues. She has also been open with fans about her son Miles’ previous medical diagnosis and recovery. Scroll down for everything we know.

What happened to Lyndsay Lamb?

In 2024, fans noticed that Lamb had lost a significant amount of weight, prompting her to open up about her health issues on an episode of her and Davis’ Lamb & Company podcast. She explained that she has connective tissue disorders and has struggled with various autoimmune diseases, including lupus. Her symptoms often include severe pain and migraines, which she described as hurting “inside [her] body.”

Connective tissue disorder “is an umbrella term for a wide range of diseases that can affect your connective tissues. These are the tissues that connect and support your organs and body structure. They hold your muscle fibers together and cover and protect your nerves,” according to Cleveland Clinic.

Lamb, 44, explained that she “always” struggled with health issues, especially compared to her sister, but she really started noticing something was wrong in her early 20s. “My body needed a lot more recovery [after strenuous activity],” she explained. “My health has actually led to some pretty major surgeries.”

Davis revealed that all of her sister’s organs “shift,” with Lamb adding, “They have extra elasticity.” Flying often takes a toll on this aspect of Lamb’s illness, which has resulted in multiple hospital stays after vacations in the last two decades.

Lamb was on “12 to 15 prescriptions” at one point and was also in a cycle of weight loss and gain as her doctors tried to figure out if there were things she could cut from her diet to alleviate the pain. She eventually turned to integrative medicine (combining conventional treatments with other holistic remedies and diet changes) in her late 30s.

“[The doctor] said to me, ‘I will take you on as a patient, but I have to know that you are absolutely at your breaking point,'” Lamb recalled. “‘You are desperate for change and you are desperate to feel better. I am not going to waste your time or my time just trying to help with little things. This will be a complete lifestyle change.'”

Since Lamb was on so many medications at the time, she had to do a full detox before taking on the doctor’s “reset your gut” diet plan. “We had to slowly detox my system from some very hard and aggressive medications,” Lamb explained. “There were so many phases to it.” After the detox, the process involved starting Lamb on “basically an infant diet” and then slowly introducing other foods. This helped her learn the certain foods she doesn’t digest right, leading to her living a gluten-free diet with limited dairy, no meat, and a limited amount of sugar per day.

Getting acclimated to her new diet allowed Lamb to cut out a number of the medications she was taking, which weren’t mean to be consumed long-term. She said the lifestyle change helped cure her insomnia, got her to a healthy weight, and controlled her headaches.

What illness did Lyndsay Lamb’s son have?

Lamb’s son, Miles was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, according to Mayo Clinic, when he was 7 years old. He received the diagnosis in May 2013, completed chemotherapy and other treatment, and was declared cancer-free by December 2013. He is now in remission.

Miles married his wife, Jenna, in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyndsay Lamb (@thelyndsaylamb)

When Miles was diagnosed, Lamb’s entire focus was on caring for her son, which is when Davis got her real estate license and took over Lamb’s Lamb & Co. business. Once her twin sister was ready to come back to work, they started running the business together.

Is Lyndsay Lamb still married?

Yes, Lamb has been married to her husband, Justin Lamb, since 2001. They met while they were students at students at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington. The couple still resides there today.