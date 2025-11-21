What To Know Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage star Dougie Baldwin opens up about tackling Connor’s heartbreak in the latest episode.

Baldwin discusses Connor overcoming the breakup through music and leaning on the support of his family.

Plus, he teases what fans can expect from Season 2’s holiday episode.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 Episode 6, “Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden.”]

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage shifted focus from the titular couple to Mandy’s (Emily Osment) brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin) in the latest episode, “Heartbreak and the Refuge of the Downtrodden,” as he comes to terms with his breakup.

Leaning on Georgie (Montana Jordan) as a sounding board, Connor attempts to handle the situation head-on, seeking advice about the right time to call his ex. Despite being advised against it, Connor rings up Chloe (Kara Arena) and finds himself even more heartbroken as he begins to realize his relationship can’t really be salvaged. (Chloe had a pregnancy scare, which led to the breakup.)

As Connor’s family rallies around him, Mandy, Georgie, and his parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), offer supportive comfort as they drink beers and eat pizza. In the end, Dougie decides to write a song to cope with his heartbreak, penning the tune, “Do the Axolotl,” an animal that can regenerate its own heart.

The catchy song even makes its way to radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, who plays the tune for listeners. Below, Baldwin offers some answers surrounding the Connor-centric episode.

What did you enjoy most about seeing the McAllister family rally around Connor following his breakup?

Dougie Baldwin: I enjoyed seeing the love they all have for him, despite the fact that they don’t always understand him. Connor definitely feels like the odd one out in the family, but it doesn’t mean there’s any lack of love or concern for his well-being.

Do you think Connor and Chloe are over for good? Do you still feel hope for a possible reunion?

I have no idea! We get the scripts weekly on the show, so we really get just as surprised as our audience does week in, week out. I will say working with Kara, who played Chloe, was a delight, so a reunion would be cool if it were to happen.

The song “Do the Axolotl” is such a great metaphor for what Connor is going through. What’s the best part about displaying his creative side as a coping mechanism?

Music is his first language, really. There’s a lot he doesn’t understand about the world, but when it comes to music, it’s like breathing. Getting to play someone who has an outlet like that and is a savant in that way is fun because it’s very different to me.

Who was playing Dr. Demento for the show?

Barry Hansen, the real-life Dr. Demento — truly a lovely gentleman!

What can you tease about the upcoming holiday episode?

There is a great effort made by someone in the family to make Christmas extra special this year, and it gets mixed reviews from the family…I’ll just say that!

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS