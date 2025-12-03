What To Know Swamp People will return with Season 17 on January 7, 2026.

Anna Ribbeck and Bruce Mitchell confirmed the premiere date with behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

The History Channel series, which premiered in 2010, follows alligator hunters in Louisiana.

News about the future of Swamp People is finally here! Following the Season 16 finale in April, fans have been anxiously waiting for news about when Season 17 will premiere, and we now finally have an answer.

The new season of the show is coming on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Season 17 will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on History Channel.

The news was confirmed by cast members Anna Ribbeck and Bruce Mitchell with social media posts, which also included behind-the-scenes photos from filming. “Swamp People Season 17 airs January 7 at 8/7c on History Channel! Mr. Bruce and I will be back in action!”

Ribbeck included two shots of her and Mitchell out in the swamp on a boat. He shared similar images from the outing, captioned, “A new season of Swamp People will air on January 7 at 8/7c on History Channel! Me and @annathearcher get after them gators.”

Back in September, Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat revealed that production on the new season had wrapped. She also confirmed that the show would be coming back in January, although she didn’t give an exact date.

“That’s a wrap! Season 17 is in the books,” Wheat wrote. “This season has been my hardest yet. I can’t wait to see this one air in January!!” Meanwhile, on November 29, Ronnie Adams shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in the woods with camera and lighting equipment behind him. “Let’s get it baby!!!” he captioned the shot.

Swamp People premiered in 2010. The show follows alligator hunters on the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. The show is filmed during alligator season in September. This will be the fifth season that premieres during the first week of January, which means the finale will once again likely air at the end of April.

Swamp People, Season 17 Premiere, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 8/7c, History Channel