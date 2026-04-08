‘Swamp People’: Troy Landry & Cheyenne ‘Pickle’ Wheat Look to Get Gator ‘Lucky’

What To Know Troy Landry and Pickle “Wheat” finally caught their nemesis “Lucky” after years of failed attempts.

Jacob Landry and Willie Edwards engaged in a friendly competition using different hunting methods.

Other teams, including Joey and Kallie Edgar experimented with new baits to fill their remaining tags for the season.

With only two days left in gator season, the Swamp People hunters were determined to push through. During the April 8 episode, many of the duos aimed to finish a day early to save on costs. They’ll look to stray away from their normal approaches to get them to the finish line. Meanwhile another boat hoped to catch a gator that evaded them for a long time.

See how things shaped up on the History Channel series for everyone in the Louisiana bayous below.

Troy Landry and Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat need a successful outing in order to tag out early the next day. They had over 100 tags left to fill for the season. Troy hoped a return to trip to Lake Fausse Pointe State Park proved fruitful like in the past They came to a spot where there was a broken branch. Troy had an idea who it was, a gator they’ve been after named “Lucky.” It had been lucky dodging them for three or four years. The hunt for “Lucky” came up short at the beginning, leaving a trail of popped lines. Troy and “Pickle” lost time, and resources. They do come upon a gator that had bite marks all over it. The mangled gator led them to believe “Lucky” was in the vicinity. Troy hedged his bets with a different bait in the form of putrid smelling shad fishes. He was determined to get “Lucky.” Troy came upon a broken line cut by a log or branch, but Troy knew he took the bait at least. They had one last chance to turn their fortunes around. Lucky’s luck ran out after “Pickle” took her shot. Troy’s nemesis, a 12-footer, was finally caught.

Jacob Landry and “Little” Willie Edwards were off to a slow start on their lines. Willie wanted to mix it up with the treble hook method. Jacob wasn’t sure that was a good idea, but with the lines failing, he thought a big gun worked better. This set up a competition of which method proved more effective, putting the biggest and most amount of gators in the boat. Willie got on the board first with an 11-footer. Wilie was ahead 3-2 in the open water faceoff when the show caught up with them. They spotted a catch in the distances. Jacob set his target and fired off the rifle. He secured another 11-footer to tie the score. Jacob led Willie at 6-5 during the next check-in. Willie was motivated to even the odds, but caught a bit of bad lock when a gator broke his rope. Jacob kept the lead at 8-7 toward the end. Willie tied it up with an 11-footer. Although it was a draw, they met their goal with 16 alligators.

Joey Edgar and daughter Kallie only have a dozen tags left to fill, determined to finish a day early to save in expenses. Joey is gambling on a radical new bait, beef lung from the butcher. Gators were attracted to bright colors. The ones in the area had also become accustomed to it with ranchers in the area tossing cow parts after it dies. Joey hung 30 lines, hoping it’s enough for him to make his goal. Their strategy got them in the game and on track. The new bait paid off in a big way. They finished with a 12-footer and met their quota.

Daniel Edgar and Zak Catchem had the same goal to end early with only five gators to get the job done. If lines failed, they needed to depend on the trusty rod and reel. They picked up one right out of the gate, a 10-footer. With 15 lines to run, there was hope things will be in their favor. The duo picked up more gators to bring them in striking distance. It was then down to the last two with five lines left. They attempted to wrap rope around an area to corner a fighting gator, which left them with one to tag out. Zak broke out the rod and reel after they ran all the lines. Daniel wanted to end the day and season on a high note with a big catch. A monstrous 13-footer helped them accomplish their mission. The Edgar family came together to celebrate a successful hunt with a fishing outing. “Your strength is in your family,” Daniel said.

Ronnie Adams and Timmy Aucoin had a dozen tags to fill to close the season. Ronie turned to honey hole Salvation Bayou to get them there. Ants covered the bait they set out on one of their lines. Not a good start. Ronnie was frustrated with the lines not cutting it. Timmy saw a tree shaking. When the two ventured over to investigate, it turned out to be a 9-footer, which was good. However, they had a long way to go. They reached the point where they just needed eight more tags. Ronnie put out a wish to the gator gods for extra support. Despite some struggles, they got down to their last line. They attempted to get a gator on land until it moved into the water. Timmy didn’t give up and got the shot in to retrieve the 11-footer. Mission accomplished.

Swamp People, Wednesdays, 8/7c, History Channel