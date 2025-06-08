‘Swamp People’ Star Ronnie Adams Shares Exciting Season 17 Update

Swamp People star Ronnie Adams just shared an exciting Season 17 update with his social media followers—and fans of the beloved series are rejoicing.

On Saturday, June 7, the History Channel star, 51, took to Instagram to confirm another season of the show is officially happening. “Word on da street is we coming back for season 17!!!” Adams declared in his update. “Swamp People Baby!!!”

In the featured image, the alligator hunter sat on the carcass of one of his kids while posing and holding the animal’s mouth open.

Folks in the comments reacted to the major Swamp People news, with one Instagram user exclaiming, “I can hardly wait!! 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Someone else shared, ”Let’s go my baby! 🐊,” as a different Instagram user commented, “Yes legend.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan, “Keep those cameras rolling!!!”Keep those cameras rolling!!!

The Season 16 finale of Swamp People aired on April 24—so thankfully, viewers weren’t forced to wait too long before hearing news about another season. It’s unclear who will return for Season 17. But hopefully, fan-favorite cast members Troy Landry, Ashley Jones, Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat, Willie Edwards, Jacob Landry and more will come back.

In other recent news from Adams, the reality TV personality recently suffered a devastating personal loss with the death of his grandfather.

“Yesterday was one of the worse days of my life,” he wrote in a May 16 Instagram post. “My Grandpa (PawPaw) received his Wings.”

Adams continued, “I had the honor of filming with my Grandpa this past Alligator Season. World War 2 veteran and one of the toughest men I have ever known. He was a huge influence on my life. My grandpa was one of the kindest and sweetest men I have ever known.”

To conclude his sad update, he shared, “This was a very hard blow to my family as he will be dearly missed!!! My Grandpa, My Hero!!! I will always love and miss you Paw!!! You will always be my Hero!!!”

Hopefully, Adams and his family are doing OK as they continue to grieve the heartbreaking loss while honoring PawPaw’s legacy.

Swamp People, Thursdays, 8/7c, History Channel