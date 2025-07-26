‘Swamp People’ Stars Announce Devastating Death & Fans Are Heartbroken

The cast of the History Channel reality series Swamp People are mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Saturday, July 26, “Little” Willie Edwards revealed via Facebook that his grandfather, Junior Edwards, died. “Rest easy pawpaw,” he captioned a photo of Junior out on the water with “Little” Willie’s father, Willie Edwards. “I know your probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again 🪽🙏.”

“Little” Willie did not share further details about his grandfather’s death, including the date and cause. Hundreds of fans offered their condolences for the TV star and his family in the post’s comments.

“I’m so so sorry to hear this! Loosing a daddy is incredibly hard! Y’all are in my prayers!!!” one Facebook user wrote, while another added, “Man I hate hearing this! Prayers for your family. Such a good man.”

"Prayers for your family. We loved watching your paw paw when he was on," wrote another fan. "May he rest in Heaven."

Offering their “deepest condolences,” one fan said Junior was one of their “favorite” stars on Swamp People. A different person shared, “NO! I loved watching your Dad and him in the swamps. Rest easy.”

“Little” Willie’s costar, Ronnie Adams, reacted to Junior’s death by sharing a photo of himself with Willie and his two sons via Instagram. “Praying for the Edward’s in this time of need!!! Rest in peace Junior!!!” he wrote alongside the snap.

Swamp People‘s Ashley “Deadeye” Jones also paid tribute to Junior via Instagram. “The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family!” she captioned a selfie of the two of them on Saturday. “He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is! He was real hardcore outdoorsman! I watched this man bring in MONSTER gators at Duffys Gas Station in Pierre Part LA. This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!”

Junior was part of the original cast of Swamp People when the series premiered in 2010. The show follows groups of Louisiana natives in the Atchafalaya Basin during alligator hunting season.

He was among several cast members who exited the show following Season 6 in 2015, and clarified rumors about his departure via Facebook that same year.

“I see a bunch of posts saying that a certain family was saying that we asked for more money and thats why we are not on the show anymore,” he wrote at the time. “To clear up gossip and BS. We never asked for anything. Only communication we had with the production company was when we were told that we would not be on the show any more. We have made our living off the bayou all our lives. We dont need a camera stuck in our faces to do that like some people.”

Junior later made his return to Swamp People during Season 12 in 2021. “Surprise… look who’s back,” he quipped in a February 2021 Facebook post.