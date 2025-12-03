What To Know Take a look back at how The Night Manager Season 1 ended.

Season 2 of The Night Manager arrives in January 2026, nearly 10 years after it debuted.

Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and more will return to reprise their roles in the series.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Night Manager Season 1.]

The Night Manager is coming back to TV screens after 10 years off air, putting Tom Hiddleston‘s leading man, Jonathan Pine, back into the spotlight. Considering how much time has passed, a refresher on where Pine’s story left off is probably essential for even the biggest fans of the series.

Based on tales from writer John le Carré, The Night Manager‘s first season picked up with Pine while he was working as the manager of a Cairo hotel in 2011. When he becomes privy to an arms deal thanks to a woman staying at the hotel, he attempts to hand over the evidence as a former British intelligence operative. However, the information is leaked, and dealer Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie) backs out of the deal before it can go through, and the woman who served as a whistleblower winds up dead.

Years later, in 2015, Pine comes face to face with Richard Roper working at a hotel in Switzerland, inspiring him to seek out possible evidence to make Roper pay for his crimes, and International Enforcement Agency intelligence officer Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) is equally invested. They team up to infiltrate Roper’s inner circle, but when Pine discovers Roper’s girlfriend, Jed (Elizabeth Debicki), is plotting her own escape by means of gathering evidence, they become allies and share a brief fling.

When Roper is on the verge of a major sale, he brings Pine along with him, but an interception from American troops amid the deal leaves the criminal on edge, leading them back to Cairo, where the season first opened. After various leaks and other acts of sabotage to Angela’s mission, her official status with the IEA is disbanded, leaving her to deal with the situation in person by collaborating with American ally Joel (David Harewood).

Roper eventually catches on to Pine’s destruction of his deal with the consortium, but things get volatile when he realizes Pine had removed funding from it to blackmail for Jed’s safety. In turn, the consortium sought out revenge after their funds were taken without the weapons they paid for.

When Roper returns to the hotel in Cairo, he’s confronted by Burr, who cut off his insider support from British intelligence, forcing him to face charges without help. As the man is put into a vehicle for transport to jail, the consortium he had been dealing with boards the van to attack him, leaving the man to face violence.

Ultimately, Jed escapes and returns home to America, where her young son is located, and Pine promises to visit her. What happens next is for Season 2 to fill fans in on. In the meantime, we do know that Hiddleston and Colman are set to reprise their roles alongside Season 1 costars Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

Stay tuned to see what happens next, and let us know what you think happened in the years since The Night Manager Season 1 aired.

The Night Manager, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 2026, Prime Video