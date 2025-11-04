It’s been eight years since fans last visited The Night Manager, and now, Prime Video and BBC are gearing up for the latest chapter as Season 2 approaches.

The series starring Tom Hiddleston sees the return of familiar faces and the introduction of new characters as it carries on the tales inspired by John le Carré. Along with teasing the Season 2 storyline, Prime Video has unveiled several first-look images of Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and more ensemble stars, which we’re rounding up below. Scroll down for a closer peek at the latest tease as we break down everything you need to know about The Night Manager Season 2.

When does The Night Manager premiere?

The Night Manager Season 2 doesn’t currently have a premiere date yet, but it has been confirmed that all six installments of the series will debut exclusively around the globe on Prime Video and on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

Does The Night Manager Season 2 have a trailer?

The Night Manager Season 2 doesn’t have a trailer yet, but stay tuned for one in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, the first-look photos below offer an exciting glimpse at what’s to come.

What is The Night Manager Season 2 about?

Originally airing back in 2016, Season 1 of The Night Manager followed the exploits of former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), who was lured into the spy game while working as the manager of a Cairo hotel. In Season 2, after he thought he’d buried his past, Jonathan lives under the name Alex Goodwin, who is a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in present-day London. His new uneventful life is flipped upside down one night when a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

Along this perilous journey that leads him to Colombia, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who helps him infiltrate Teddy’s operation involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army. Amid the chaos, Pine rushes to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize the nation. With betrayal at every turn, Pine has to decide whose trust he needs to earn and just how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

Who stars in The Night Manager Season 2?

As mentioned above, Hiddleston reprises his role as Jonathan Pine, Morrone joins as Roxana, and Calva also joins as Teddy in The Night Manager Season 2. New additions for Season 2 also include Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil, and Hayley Squires as Sally. Returning in their roles from Season 1 are Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

Where was The Night Manager Season 2 filmed?

Season 2 of The Night Manager was filmed in the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France, which is showcased across the season’s six episodes. Get a peek at the lavish locations below with the first-look photos, and stay tuned for more on The Night Manager Season 2.

The Night Manager, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video