It’s a reunion for The Great‘s Nicholas Hoult and Tony McNamara as the duo teams up for the upcoming dark comedy Mosquito. Joining Hoult onscreen is Daisy Edgar-Jones, who makes her first return to TV on Hulu since Normal People.

The show received a straight-to-series order as part of Disney+‘s UK slate, according to Deadline, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States. Along with the casting, creatives, and plot behind this project, we’re breaking down everything we know about Mosquito so far. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as the project takes shape.

What is Mosquito about?

Mosquito is described as a dark comedy that explores the next stage in a young couple’s relationship as the action follows Ed (Hoult) and Kate (Edgar-Jones). The show sees the recently married couple’s secrets begin to surface as the daily grind wears on their outward-facing personas, which all begins when a mosquito intrudes on their life.

When will Mosquito premiere?

No premiere date for Mosquito has been set yet, but filming is slated to commence in 2026, according to Deadline. The show will feature six episodes.

Who stars in Mosquito?

Mosquito stars Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Additional casting hasn’t been unveiled yet, but we’ll keep a close eye out for any pertinent updates.

Who makes Mosquito?

Mosquito is created by writer Tony McNamara, who previously helmed The Great, which starred Hoult and Elle Fanning as Peter and Catherine the Great. The former series streamed for three seasons on Hulu and garnered critical success over the years. In addition to being written by McNamara, he’ll also serve as an executive producer with Hoult, Edgar-Jones, Marian Macgowan, Tracy Underwood, and Daniel Pipski.

In a statement shared by McNamara to Deadline, he said, “I’m thrilled and excited to work with and team up two of the best actors around. I can’t wait to go make absurd comedy with them.”

Mosquito, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu and Disney+