Kevin Spacey to Return to Court in London to Face Sexual Assault Charges

What To Know Kevin Spacey will return to London in October 2026 to face more sexual assault claims.

Spacey has denied any wrongdoing.

Spacey was previously acquitted of criminal charges in London in 2023 and found not liable in a 2022 U.S. civil lawsuit.

Kevin Spacey will be heading back to London next year to face sexual assault charges from three different men, who allege that the 66-year-old actor assaulted them between 2000 and 2013.

As reported by Sky News on Wednesday, November 26, Spacey will face civil claims from the three men at the High Court in London in October 2026. The trial is scheduled to take place over three weeks

One of the accusations comes from Ruari Cannon, who previously waived his anonymity when he appeared in the 2024 documentary, Spacey Unmasked. Cannon claims that the American Beauty actor groped him during an afterparty at London’s Old Vic Theatre in 2013.

Spacey, who served as the Old Vic’s artistic director from 2004 to 2015, has reportedly denied Cannon’s claims as “ridiculous and it never happened.”

Another man, identified as LNP, alleges that Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him around a dozen times between 2000 and 2005, while the third man, identified as GHI, claims Spacey assaulted him at the Old Vic Theatre in 2008.

Spacey has formally denied two of the cases and has yet to file a defense on the third, per the BBC and Sky News.

William McCormick KC, Spacey’s attorney, has submitted a request to the High Court for the LNP case to be heard separately. “The fact that [Spacey] met, or in the case of Cannon, is said to have met, in each claimant in the context of his work at the Old Vic takes matters no further,” McCormick said per Sky News. “The circumstances of the alleged assaults are markedly different and occur many years apart.”

The House of Cards star was first accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment in 2017, with actor Anthony Rapp being the first to come forward. In the following weeks, several more men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, including actor Roberto Cavazos, filmmaker Tony Montana, and Richard Dreyfuss’s son Harry.

Spacey denied the allegations and was found not liable in a civil lawsuit filed by Rapp in New York in 2022. He then faced a criminal case in London in 2023, where he was found not guilty of nine counts of alleged sexual assault in London’s Southwark Crown Court.

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there is a lot for me to process after what has happened today,” an emotional Spacey said outside the Crown Court at the time. “But I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision and I am humbled by the outcome today.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.