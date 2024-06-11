Kevin Spacey got candid during an appearance on Piers Morgan‘s show Uncensored, where he spoke about the allegations against him, and revealed that his Baltimore home is being foreclosed on.

Sitting down with Morgan, the former House of Cards actor addressed the allegations of sexual abuse and harassment hurled against him since 2017, as he admitted there were times when he was “pushing the boundaries” and “being too handsy, you know, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn’t know at the time that they didn’t want.”

When Morgan questioned whether or not this included groping, Spacey called the word itself odd. “I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, you’re making a pass at someone, you don’t wanna be aggressive, you want to be gentle, you want to see if they’re going to respond positively. So I think the word itself is not a word I associate with my experience.”

It is because of these allegations and resulting court cases that Spacey was removed from House of Cards and has since been largely missing in the film and TV world. The actor got even more candid regarding his housing situation when Morgan asked about where he lives.

Breaking down in tears, Spacey noted that he’d be traveling to Baltimore because his home there is being foreclosed on and sold at auction to account for the massive debt he’s accrued. “I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage,” he told Morgan as he admitted, “I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now.”

As mentioned, Morgan pushed for answers about the foreclosure and wondered why Spacey found himself in this predicament. “I can’t pay the bills that I owe,” Spacey remarked. While he’s in massive debt, Spacey claimed he hasn’t filed for bankruptcy yet, but “there’s been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file.”

Spacey’s story was highlighted in the recently released docuseries, Spacey Unmasked, which aired on Investigation Discovery. To see what else Spacey and Morgan discussed in their conversation, check out the video, above.