Kevin Spacey to Face 7 More Sexual Offense Charges

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey is to be charged with seven more sexual offenses against one man in the U.K., as revealed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The charges include three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault, and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2004.

“The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” said Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division today (via Deadline).

In October, a civil sexual assault lawsuit against the House of Cards actor was dismissed by a U.S. court. The suit was filed by Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey touched him inappropriately at a party in 1986 when he was 14.

The CPS said the new charges come following a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police and are added to the four counts of sexual assault and a further offense Spacey was charged with back in June.

In July, Spacey entered a not guilty plea for the original five charges, which relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, and are alleged to have happened between 2005-2013. The trial is scheduled to begin in June 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” added Ainslie.

Spacey kept out of the limelight for several years after Rapp’s allegations first came to light in 2017. However, earlier this year, he returned to the public eye with two Cannes projects, Peter Five Eight and 1242 – Gateway to the West.