‘Celebrity Weakest Link’: Jonathan Bennett Screams His Answer In Christmas-Themed Episode (VIDEOS)

Christmas arrives early at Fox! Watch as Christmas movie stars try to win money for their chosen charities while Jonathan Bennett screams his answer before time runs out on a new episode of Celebrity Weakest Link.

On Monday, December 1, eight Christmas movie regulars answer questions to try to build their bank and raise money for charity. The episode features “Holiday Heroes,” including Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Leigh Cook, Taye Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Eric Lloyd, Luke Macfarlane, and Reginald VelJohnson.

Bennett, known for Mean Girls, has been in numerous Hallmark Christmas films. Cook of She’s All That fame, and Macfarlane are also Hallmark stars. Diggs starred in the 2013 film The Best Man Holiday. Fox stars in Lifetime Christmas movies. Lloyd is known for being Charlie in The Santa Clause 1, 2, and 3, as well as the show, The Santa Clauses. VelJohnson has starred in four Christmas movies. Hart has starred in numerous Christmas movies throughout her career.

In the two preview clips, Lloyd, Macfarlane, Diggs, and Bennett build the chain as they all answer questions correctly. Bennett, however, really gets into it.

Host Jane Lynch asks him, “According to an Adam Sandler song, ‘You should tell your friend Veronica, it’s time to celebrate,’ what?”

“HANNUKAH!” he screams.

“You got it!” Lynch tells him.

At the end of the round, Lynch says, “I offered you $25,000, and you wouldn’t touch it with a 39 and a half-foot pole.” They banked $7,000 in that round.

The contestants then had to vote off who they thought was the weakest link in the round. The voiceover announces that five of the eight stars didn’t miss a question.

“But the tidings weren’t as glad for Reginald, Vivica, and Jonathan,” she said, adding that Bennett was statistically the weakest link.

He cringed as he voted. Lloyd nodded his head, looking around at his opponents, and drummed his fingers together. “Who is the team sending home for the holidays?” the voiceover asked.

Find out who is sent home first and who wins the game in the new episode on Monday.