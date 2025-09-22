Jane Lynch Talks ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’, Emulating Anne Robinson, ‘Glee’ Reunion, & More (VIDEO)

Jane Lynch is far from the weakest link in the world of game show hosts. She currently leads the celebrity edition of the Weakest Link and, having previously hosted Hollywood Game Night, she’s well-versed in guiding stars as they compete for charity.

With Weakest Link hosting its first celebrity edition under Lynch, she shared how the dynamic is different between the celebs and non-famous people, how she tried to emulate former host Anne Robinson, and how she tries to make it her own.

Lynch also talked to TV Insider about the Glee reunion that happened on the premiere episode of Celebrity Weakest Link, which consisted of Max Adler, Dot Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz. On the episode, Riley pulled out the win against Overstreet.

She shared her thoughts on the contestants that surprised her this season and what it takes to be a good game show host.

How was the Glee reunion on Celebrity Weakest Link?

It was fantastic to see all of my costars. We had a blast. Amber dominated the game, and she won. It was a lot of fun.

Did you fall back into the same rhythm with them as when you were Sue Sylvester?

Yeah! Me insulting them, and them taking it.

What would be your best category if you played?

I think my best categories would be “American History” and “’70s Pop Songs.” That’s it. Nothing else.

What celebrity contestant surprised you the most?

Monica Potter. Monica Potter was in TV Moms, which is the one on this week. She pretends to be spacey, but she’s playing fifth-dimensional chess. She won, and never answered incorrectly, yet she looked around like she was so confused.

Carson Kressley was pretty amazing, too. As was Kathy Griffin, and Ron Funches. He was fantastic.

You deliver the iconic line “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye” every episode, but you deliver it differently from Anne Robinson. Were you told to say it differently, or did you want to put your own spin on it?

Well, I am such a different person than Anne Robinson. She is as serious as a heart attack. So, when she dismissed people, it was dismissive. Mine, I hope I have a little more of a twinkle in my eye, but I absolutely love her because she was shamelessly cruel. She was like one of those sadistic schoolmarms, old English schoolmarms. That’s definitely not my kind of thing, so I did my best to emulate her without being Anne Robinson.

In your head, are you ever screaming “Bank!” to the contestants?

Yes! *shakes head* Yes, I’m screaming “Bank!” in my head the whole time. Or when the person screams “Bank!” and the person before them didn’t get the answer, so they bank nothing. Yeah, the banking thing seems to hang people up.

How different is the dynamic on Weakest Link between celebrities and non-famous people?

With the celebrities, nothing against the non-famous people, but the celebrities show up to play the game, but they are game. They show up to play. And they’re a lot of fun, and they’re all bright lights, not that I don’t love the civilians, the regular people, but there is something really wonderful about having these bright and shiny celebrities up there. And also, they’re not raising money for themselves; they’re raising it for charity.

What’s the secret to being a good game show host?

The secret for me — I don’t even know if it’s a secret because I’m going to tell you — I know the game very well. I stay within the parameters of the game, and as much as I’m kind of mean to them and dismissive, and I insult them, I am there to make them feel comfortable, so that they will be able to play their absolute best.

What are you looking forward to viewers seeing?

Every episode has a different energy. I saw all of the episodes ahead of time. They would say. “If you have any notes, let us know,” and every single one of them was like, “This is the best one so far. No notes. No. This is the best one so far. No notes.” They’re all great.